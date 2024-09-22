Israeli Troops Conduct Raid and Shut Down Al Jazeera’s Ramallah Office

Israeli soldiers stormed Al Jazeera’s office in Ramallah, demanding the Doha-based news outlet cease operations as part of escalating measures against press freedom.

Masked, heavily-armed Israeli troops burst into Al Jazeera’s headquarters, presenting a 45-day shutdown order to West Bank bureau chief, Walid al-Omari, early Sunday morning.

Al-Omari reported the military cited “promoting and supporting terrorism” as reasons for the closure.

According to Al Jazeera’s Jivara Budeiri, Israeli forces deployed tear gas around the office and al-Manara Square. They also confiscated the network’s cameras, raising concerns about the fate of Al Jazeera’s substantial archives housed there.

After the raid, Israeli military vehicles exited the Ramallah vicinity.

Speaking from Ramallah, Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim noted that the raid and closure order felt inevitable after restrictions on reporting from inside Israel escalated earlier.

“Israeli officials have been vocal about their intentions to shut us down. Today, it happened,” said Ibrahim.

‘Silencing the truth’

The raid followed just months after Israel banned Al Jazeera from operating within its borders following its relentless offensive in Gaza, leaving the enclave in ruins after 11 months of bombardment.

The original shutdown order, initially for 45 days, was renewed, continuing to bar Al Jazeera reporters from operating within Israel.

Post-raid, bureau chief al-Omari voiced apprehension regarding potential actions by Israeli forces towards their office.

“Targeting journalists like this is a deliberate move to silence the truth and stifle the free flow of information,” he said.

Gaza’s Government Media Office denounced the action, calling it a “blatant scandal”.

“We urge global media and human rights entities to condemn this egregious crime against press freedom,” they stated.

Mostafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, argued Israel has no legal authority to close any office in Ramallah, an Area A region under Palestinian Authority (PA) jurisdiction. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera’s license is issued by the PA.

“This is Israel’s true demeanor, masquerading as a democracy while suppressing press freedom,” Barghouti remarked.

Hamas political bureau member, Izzat al-Risheq, termed the closure “a retaliatory action against Al Jazeera’s exposure of occupation atrocities.”

He stated, “Shutting down Al Jazeera is part of a broader Israeli agenda to terrorize and silence journalists to cover up the truth.”

Targeting journalists

Journalist groups have blasted Israel for its aggressive measures against the press, particularly targeting Palestinian journalists in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

Since the conflict began in October last year, 173 journalists have been killed by Israeli forces, reports the Government Media Office. Additionally, international reporters are barred from independently reporting from Gaza.

Among the casualties are Al Jazeera’s Ismail al-Ghoul and Samer Abudaqa.

In February, Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abu Omar sustained severe injuries in an Israeli attack.

Attacks on Al Jazeera reporters aren’t new.

In 2022, veteran correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh was fatally shot by Israeli forces while reporting in Jenin.

Earlier in 2021, the Israeli military bombarded a Gaza tower that housed the network’s offices.

Al Jazeera previously condemned the ban on reporting within Israel, labeling it “a criminal act violating human rights and the fundamental right to information access.”

“Israel’s continued suppression of free press, aimed at hiding its Gaza actions, defies international humanitarian law,” stated Al Jazeera in May.

“Despite targeted killings, threats, and detentions of journalists, Al Jazeera remains steadfast in its commitment to covering the truth.”

The raid highlights Israel’s stringent control over the West Bank, including PA-governed areas like Ramallah.

This development occurred just two days after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly called for an end to the Israeli occupation.

American University of Beirut fellow, Rami Khouri, described the raid as part of Israel’s longstanding effort to mask its activities regarding Palestinians.

“Yet, shutting the bureau won’t halt the global dissemination of truth, thanks to the brave Palestinian and foreign journalists in the region,” Khouri told Al Jazeera.

