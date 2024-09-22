Somali Prime Minister Set to Speak at UNGA Amid Country’s Bid for Security Council Membership

This year’s UN General Assembly (UNGA) carries the theme, “Leaving No One Behind.” The event unfolds as the world contends with diverse and daunting challenges—from geopolitical rifts to pressing climate crises.

Prime Minister Barre will have a posse of key officials by his side. Among them are Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Moallin Fiqi, Environment and Climate Change Minister Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, and State Minister Hirsi Jama Ganni. Additionally, Abukar Osman Baale, Somalia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Kamal Gutale, the Prime Minister’s Permanent Secretary, and government spokesperson Farhan Jimale will be in attendance.

Barre is poised to underscore Somalia’s relentless quest to overcome its internal turmoil, with a strong focus on its ongoing battle against terrorism. He will emphasize the crucial need for global support to foster peace.

Prime Minister Barre is also expected to highlight Somalia’s pivotal role in combating terrorism, specifically against the extremist faction Al-Shabaab that continues to jeopardize parts of the nation. Given that the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) concludes at year’s end, Barre plans to plead for sustained international backing to support the new peacekeeping initiative, AUSSOM, as Somali security forces ramp up their responsibilities for maintaining security.

On the climate front, Barre will likely shine a spotlight on Somalia’s acute susceptibility to climate change. Plagued by soaring global temperatures, cyclical droughts, and ruinous floods, Somalia has borne the brunt of environmental havoc. The nation’s agrarian sector, sustaining much of its populace, has been especially clobbered by extreme weather patterns. Barre is anticipated to champion increased financial and technological aid for climate-vulnerable nations, urging affluent countries to fulfill their pledges to global climate funds.

Somalia’s participation this year at the UNGA happens at a critical juncture, as the country readies itself for a coveted seat on the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term. This marks a significant milestone in the nation’s post-conflict rehabilitation. The last time Somalia held this prestigious spot was in the early 1970s, long before the ouster of President Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991 hurled the country into decades of civil strife.

PM Barre’s address is expected to celebrate this achievement while elucidating the duties Somalia will assume as a new council member.