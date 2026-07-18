Bari elders urge Puntland State, DP World to resolve Bosaso port dispute

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Saturday July 18, 2026

Bosaso (AX) — As disruption at Bosaso port enters its second week, traditional elders from the Bari region have urged Puntland State authorities and DP World to halt actions they say are undermining trade and essential services.

In a joint statement issued Thursday, the elders described the port as a cornerstone of Puntland State’s economy and warned against steps that could bring its operations to a standstill.

The elders outlined four proposals for ending the dispute, beginning with the immediate suspension of newly introduced port taxes and fees and the reopening of the facility to restore normal trade.

They further urged officials to establish a dialogue committee to pursue a durable settlement and to reassess agreements and projects connected to Bosaso port with the public interest in mind.

“We are concerned about the increase in port fees and that this has caused financial hardship for traders and the wider community,” the elders said.

Commercial activity at the port has been affected for a second consecutive week amid a dispute over fees that traders have rejected.

Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni said Wednesday that his government had not imposed new taxes on traders operating through the port.

According to Deni, the disagreement concerns revised service charges for foreign vessels calling at Bosaso, rather than additional levies on traders.

He dismissed reports of increased port taxes as inaccurate, saying the changes were meant to help finance infrastructure development.

Deni said Puntland State has made investment in economic infrastructure — including roads and ports — a priority in efforts to expand trade and production.

The market closure and the interruption to port operations have alarmed business leaders, civic organizations and elders, who say a prolonged shutdown could drive up prices, disrupt supplies and threaten livelihoods across Puntland State.