 Skip to content
Sunday, July 19, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: World Cup Gave Americans a Fresh Perspective on Themselves
Breaking News
World Cup Gave Americans a Fresh Perspective on ThemselvesErdogan Seeks Two-Year Extension for Turkish Troop Deployment in SomaliaGaza Health Officials Say Israeli Strikes Kill 10, Including ChildrenSomali Army Kills 25 Al-Shabab Militants in Hiiraan RegionOntario premier calls US criticism of Canada’s wildfire efforts unacceptableUS Renews Iran Strikes After Military Personnel KilledWorld Cup Gave Americans a Fresh Perspective on ThemselvesErdogan Seeks Two-Year Extension for Turkish Troop Deployment in SomaliaGaza Health Officials Say Israeli Strikes Kill 10, Including ChildrenSomali Army Kills 25 Al-Shabab Militants in Hiiraan RegionOntario premier calls US criticism of Canada’s wildfire efforts unacceptableUS Renews Iran Strikes After Military Personnel Killed
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Somalia News English

Bari elders urge Puntland State, DP World to resolve Bosaso port dispute

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk July 18, 2026 2 min read
Share
Bari region elders urge Puntland, DP World to end Bosaso port dispute
Bari elders urge Puntland State, DP World to resolve Bosaso port dispute

Saturday July 18, 2026

Bosaso (AX) — As disruption at Bosaso port enters its second week, traditional elders from the Bari region have urged Puntland State authorities and DP World to halt actions they say are undermining trade and essential services.

In a joint statement issued Thursday, the elders described the port as a cornerstone of Puntland State’s economy and warned against steps that could bring its operations to a standstill.

The elders outlined four proposals for ending the dispute, beginning with the immediate suspension of newly introduced port taxes and fees and the reopening of the facility to restore normal trade.

They further urged officials to establish a dialogue committee to pursue a durable settlement and to reassess agreements and projects connected to Bosaso port with the public interest in mind.

“We are concerned about the increase in port fees and that this has caused financial hardship for traders and the wider community,” the elders said.

Commercial activity at the port has been affected for a second consecutive week amid a dispute over fees that traders have rejected.

Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni said Wednesday that his government had not imposed new taxes on traders operating through the port.

According to Deni, the disagreement concerns revised service charges for foreign vessels calling at Bosaso, rather than additional levies on traders.

He dismissed reports of increased port taxes as inaccurate, saying the changes were meant to help finance infrastructure development.

Deni said Puntland State has made investment in economic infrastructure — including roads and ports — a priority in efforts to expand trade and production.

The market closure and the interruption to port operations have alarmed business leaders, civic organizations and elders, who say a prolonged shutdown could drive up prices, disrupt supplies and threaten livelihoods across Puntland State.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 22,959 published stories
More stories

More from Somalia

See all

You may have missed