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US Strike on Iran Desalination Plant Leaves 10,000 Without Water, Official Says

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 18, 2026 1 min read
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US Strike on Iran Desalination Plant Leaves 10,000 Without Water, Official Says
US Strike on Iran Desalination Plant Leaves 10,000 Without Water, Official Says

US strike on Iranian desalination plant cuts water to 10,000, official says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — About 10,000 people in 20 Iranian villages have lost access to drinking water after a U.S. strike hit a desalination plant in the southeastern coastal village of Bunji, a provincial official said Saturday.

The attack on the Hormozgan province facility “completely disrupted the supply of drinking water to 20 villages with a population of about 10,000 people,” the chief executive of the Hormozgan Water and Wastewater Company said, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“The villages are facing a water shortage crisis,” the official said.

Washington did not immediately respond to the reported attack or to the claims made by Iranian authorities.

The reported strike follows days of escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, as the two sides trade military attacks.

The latest hostilities have continued despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding reached in June that sought to halt the conflict and clear a path toward a lasting peace agreement.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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