US Strike on Iran Desalination Plant Leaves 10,000 Without Water, Official Says

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US strike on Iranian desalination plant cuts water to 10,000, official says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — About 10,000 people in 20 Iranian villages have lost access to drinking water after a U.S. strike hit a desalination plant in the southeastern coastal village of Bunji, a provincial official said Saturday.

The attack on the Hormozgan province facility “completely disrupted the supply of drinking water to 20 villages with a population of about 10,000 people,” the chief executive of the Hormozgan Water and Wastewater Company said, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“The villages are facing a water shortage crisis,” the official said.

Washington did not immediately respond to the reported attack or to the claims made by Iranian authorities.

The reported strike follows days of escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, as the two sides trade military attacks.

The latest hostilities have continued despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding reached in June that sought to halt the conflict and clear a path toward a lasting peace agreement.

AXADLETM