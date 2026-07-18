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PAOK signs Somali-Swedish winger Taha Ali from Malmö FF

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By Axadle Editorial Desk & Balaleti July 18, 2026 1 min read Reviewed by Abdiwahab Ahmed
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Somali-Swedish winger Taha Ali joins PAOK from Malmö FF
PAOK signs Somali-Swedish winger Taha Ali from Malmö FF

Friday July 17, 2026

Thessaloniki, Greece (AX) — PAOK FC have strengthened their squad before the new season, completing the signing of Somali-Swedish winger Taha Ali from Malmö FF on a deal through June 2029, the clubs announced.

After undergoing medical tests and putting pen to paper on his PAOK contract, Ali joined Alessio Lisi’s team ahead of the season’s official opening.

“I only have positive memories of Malmö,” Ali said in an interview published on Malmö’s website. “It feels right, but it is still sad. I couldn’t be more ready.”

Ali, who was born in Stockholm to Somali parents who had sought refuge in Sweden, has established an impressive path in European football.

He arrived at Malmö in 2023 and played a role in the club’s Swedish league-title success.

In January 2024, Ali received his first senior call-up for Sweden and set up a goal on his debut during a 2-1 victory over Estonia.

He also featured in Sweden’s squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, appearing in matches against the Netherlands and France.

His transfer to PAOK brings another career milestone, with the winger joining one of Greece’s leading clubs for the new campaign.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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