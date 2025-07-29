Kuwait Calls for Global Aid to Boost Somalia’s Recovery at OIC Summit

Mogadishu (AX) — Kuwait has issued a poignant call to the international community, emphasizing the need for a united front in supporting Somalia’s rebuilding and reconciliation initiatives. The recovery of this East African nation has emerged as a litmus test for global commitment to peace and stability within the Horn of Africa. The broader implications of this endeavor urge us to reflect: Are we, as global citizens, genuinely invested in the stability of regions often overlooked?

During a ministerial gathering of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Somalia held in Doha, Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the OIC, Yousef Al-Tunayan, articulated the urgency of collaborative efforts. He posited that the member states of the OIC must go beyond mere rhetoric. They must embody the principles that underpin the very foundation of this organization. “Somalia’s situation represents a real test of whether we can transform words into action,” Al-Tunayan proclaimed, underscoring Kuwait’s unwavering support for Somalia’s sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity. His assertion not only rings true but invites introspection: How often do we speak of support without following it up with tangible actions?

Al-Tunayan also took the opportunity to highlight some of the significant milestones reached by the Somali government. One noteworthy achievement is its election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the years 2025–2026. It’s a testament to Somalia’s perseverance and ambition, even amid daunting challenges. The perseverance of a nation can inspire a community. Can a single success in one corner of the world kindle hope elsewhere?

Despite facing an array of economic hardships and climate-related challenges, Somalia has been tirelessly pursuing efforts to fortify its public institutions, enhance security, and promote the rule of law. These efforts are not merely about survival; they are about sowing the seeds of a brighter future. Amidst this struggle, Al-Tunayan praised the decision by the World Bank to extend debt relief to Somalia. This relief is not just a financial maneuver; it represents a critical step toward economic stability and long-term development. Al-Tunayan noted that such relief could potentially expand essential services and usher in new growth opportunities. But it begs a crucial question: Is financial support truly enough to invigorate a nation, or is holistic assistance required for real change?

Kuwait’s commitment doesn’t stop there. Al-Tunayan elaborated on Kuwait’s ongoing humanitarian and development efforts in Somalia, facilitated through official government channels and various charitable organizations. The focus has been on vital areas such as education, healthcare, clean water access, food security, and youth empowerment. In a world where suffering often goes unnoticed, these initiatives spotlight a truth we must acknowledge: investments in human capital can yield transformative impacts. How can we ensure that we empower the youth—the backbone of any society?

As Al-Tunayan wrapped up his address, he placed emphasis on a fundamental principle: sustainable development is the bedrock of enduring peace. By reiterating Kuwait’s commitment to standing shoulder to shoulder with Somalia on its recovery journey, he painted a hopeful picture of future collaboration. After all, lasting change often requires partnerships that transcend borders and ideologies. How can we, as global citizens, foster such relationships?

The discussions at the OIC Contact Group meeting in Doha come at a crucial time. Somalia is intensifying its engagement with international partners to bolster its constitutional reform agenda, stabilization efforts, and long-term governance. Are we prepared to offer not only our support but also our unwavering dedication to making these dreams a reality?

The journey ahead for Somalia is undoubtedly fraught with challenges. However, it is imperative for the international community, represented by nations like Kuwait, to rise to the occasion. Each step taken in solidarity with Somalia’s aspirations reflects an investment in global stability. Thus, we must ask ourselves: What is our role in this intricate tapestry of recovery? In the pursuit of peace, can we turn our intentions into impactful realities?

In closing, let us remember that rebuilding a nation requires not just resources but also empathy, understanding, and collective action. As we watch this journey unfold, may we all be inspired to contribute in our unique ways to the global movement toward peace and development.

Edited By Ali Musa

Axadle Times International – Monitoring.