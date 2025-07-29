Northeastern State’s Ongoing Offense Against ISIS

BOSASO, Somalia – Deep in the rugged terrain of the Cal-Miskaad mountains, an operation called Lightning is making headlines. With determination, Northeastern State’s counterterrorism units are striving to expel ISIS fighters. But it’s not just a military endeavor; it’s a narrative of resilience and a community’s hope for peace.

Within this harsh and unpredictable landscape, Northeastern State troops recently stumbled upon something significant. A hidden training cave, nestled between Lugta Garared and Sul Sul, emerged in the shadows of the mountains. Equipped with an Arabic curriculum projector and a Tanzanian terrorist’s ID card, these findings hint at the complexities of ISIS’s recruitment strategies, which span East Africa—from Ethiopia to Morocco.

“Our forces uncovered an ISIS terrorist training cave between Lugta Garared and Sul Sul in the Calmiskat mountains. Seized: Arabic curriculum, projector, Tanzanian terrorist ID, and more. Final clearance ops ongoing to eliminate remaining fighters and fleeing leaders,” explained a center official.

This discovery unveils more than just strategy; it reveals a story woven with tales of courage and a determination that defines the human spirit. The Calmiskaad mountains, once considered impregnable, are now witnessing significant gains, as many of the militants’ strongholds have been dismantled.

Picture a vehicle traveling quietly near Bosaso. Upon inspection, it isn’t carrying passengers but food provisions, its destination: the Calmiskaad mountains. Two men, drivers of the vehicle, were taken into custody, weaving another thread into this intricate narrative against terror.

“We are investigating a vehicle carrying food supplies, and two men driving it. Captured by our forces while transporting food from Bosaso,” the statement read. “As the anti-ISIS operations in Calmiskat continue, no supplies will pass through without government notification.”

This isn’t merely an account of battle; it’s a community endeavor. Northeastern State’s forces aren’t alone. Collaborating with the US Africa Command and the United Arab Emirates, they receive essential aerial surveillance support. Yet, the visible gap in support from Somalia’s federal government in Mogadishu raises questions. Why is there hesitance when unity is most needed?

Throughout these efforts, one thing becomes clear—this operation is a symbol of hope in Northeastern State. While challenges are ever-present and the path is fraught with uncertainty, the strides made by this regional initiative against ISIS cannot be underestimated. They aren’t just fighting militants; they’re preserving a future.

In the end, as stories unfold from places like the Cal-Miskaad mountains, we’re reminded: progress isn’t always linear. It’s messy, fraught with missteps, yet incredibly vital. As Steinbeck opined, “In every bit of honest writing in the world, there is a base theme. Try to understand men, for if you understand each other, you will be kind to each other.”

