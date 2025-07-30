Ahmed Rashid Trial: Kenya Confronts the Shadow of Police Brutality

NAIROBI, Kenya (AX) — This week, former Kenyan police officer Ahmed Rashid stood before the High Court in Nairobi, accused of two counts of murder connected to the tragic killings of unarmed teenagers in Eastleigh, one of the city’s most densely populated neighborhoods. It’s a case that not only raises critical questions about police conduct but also challenges the concept of accountability within Kenya’s law enforcement.

- Advertisement -

As the trial unfolded, prosecutors unveiled harrowing surveillance footage from Nairobi’s Integrated Communication, Command, and Control Centre (IC3). The evidence, validated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), depicts Rashid clad in a red T-shirt, pursuing one of the teenagers before fatally shooting him at point-blank range in a bustling public market. A second clip showed Rashid striking a wounded youth on the ground and then firing again, raising unsettling questions about the nature of his actions.

The victims, identified as Jamal Mohamed and Mohamed Dahir Kheri, appeared utterly defenseless, seemingly restrained under police authority when they were shot dead on March 31, 2017. When this footage circulated online, it ignited a wave of outrage, both nationally and internationally. How does society react when those sworn to protect us become the very source of fear?

During his testimony, DCI surveillance expert Frederick Gichuki explained that the tragic incident was precipitated by intelligence indicating that ten members of the notorious Gaza gang had traveled from Kayole to Eastleigh, allegedly planning a robbery. This intelligence led to the deployment of undercover officers who meticulously tracked the gang members’ movements using a network of CCTV cameras and automatic number plate recognition technology. However, despite being aware of the dangerous environment, was the response proportionate or justified?

The lead investigator, Constable Joseph Owanga, received the footage and meticulously ensured it met legal standards for use in court. Prosecutors argued emphatically that Rashid’s use of force was not only excessive but entirely unwarranted, most glaringly demonstrated by the evident lack of resistance on the victims’ part.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) dove deep into the analysis of the killings, ultimately concluding that Rashid’s actions constituted unlawful force, thereby recommending murder charges. Rashid was formally indicted in April 2023, pleading not guilty, and was subsequently granted bail of Ksh200,000. In reflecting on the system at play, one must ponder: how can transparency and accountability be embedded in structures that have so often failed to uphold justice?

At the time of the incident, Rashid belonged to the elite Starehe Special Police Initiative and Vigilance (SPIV), often referred to as the Pangani Six. This unit was charged with tackling Nairobi’s most violent gangs, including the Gaza gang in Kayole and the Super Power gang in Eastleigh, both of whom were infamous for their brazen acts of violence. Indeed, urban legends even circulated about these groups, often bolstered by graphic videos shared on social media depicting their violent escapades.

Despite the gravity of the charges against Rashid, he continues to retain a modicum of support from certain factions. In 2022, the Eastleigh Business District Association publicly thanked him, attributing a marked reduction in gang activity to his efforts. “Before Ahmed Rashid was deployed to this area, Eastleigh was uninhabitable,” the association’s secretary stated. “People have forgotten about Super Power—they thrived here, and because of him, they are no longer around.” In juxtaposition, how do we balance crime deterrence with the protection of human rights?

The trial has also unearthed a troubling reality within the Kenyan police department. Out of six officers summoned to testify against Rashid, five chose to refuse, prompting Justice Kavedza to impose a fine on each or sentence them to three months in prison. This sparked a broader conversation about the culture of silence and complicity within the ranks of law enforcement.

This trial is not just about the violent act itself; it is a crucial moment in time, challenging how Kenya reconciles itself with the escalating scrutiny on police violence. In 2024 alone, reports indicated that at least 104 individuals lost their lives at the hands of police officers. With many victims turning up in morgues with gunshot wounds, some reports listed the causes of death deceptively as natural or accidental. Such systemic failures highlight a dire need for accountability and reform.

As the trial progresses, with further witness testimonies and forensic evidence on the agenda, its outcome may profoundly affect police accountability in Kenya—especially in marginalized neighborhoods like Eastleigh, where the community continues to feel the weight of fear and distrust toward those who wear uniforms intended to protect them.

Edited By Ali Musa

Axadle Times International – Monitoring.