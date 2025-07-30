Forging the Future: Why Somalia’s Youth Hold the Key to Progress

By Mohamed Sheikh Omar Ibrahim

- Advertisement -

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

In Somalia, we find ourselves caught between two stark realities: a landscape rich with potential and one fraught with despair. This paradox raises critical questions about our current and future trajectory. With one of the youngest populations globally, Somalia also grapples with alarmingly high youth unemployment rates. Reflecting on our journey since achieving independence in 1960, it’s clear that the work of liberation transcends just geographical boundaries or electoral processes. It’s fundamentally about forging a future that inspires our youth to stay, contribute, and lead our society toward progress.

The Youth Surge: Crisis in Waiting or Opportunity in Disguise?

A staggering statistic from the United Nations reveals that over 70% of Somalia’s population is under 30 years old, with more than two-thirds of those young individuals unable to find employment. This is not merely a peripheral issue; it stands as a monumental challenge of our times. If we consider that nearly one in three individuals in Somalia is between the ages of 15 and 29, it becomes evident that the lack of jobs and opportunities for meaningful engagement poses not only a developmental crisis but also a significant security risk.

Reflect on the lessons learned from the Arab Spring: in countries like Tunisia, Egypt, and Libya, economic frustration among educated youth—often left without jobs—was a catalyst for widespread unrest. Somalia, on its fragile path toward stability, cannot afford to overlook this critical warning. When young people feel marginalized, voiceless, and without a stake in society, they may be lured towards dangerous alternatives like extremism or violence. This desolation demands our urgent attention.

Economic Prosperity as a Security Strategy

For too long, Somalia’s struggles have been analyzed solely through the lenses of military and political turmoil. Yet, economic challenges lie at the heart of the matter. In regions where youth face limited job prospects and little access to education, any promise of steady income—regardless of its source—can become incredibly alluring. In fact, a paycheck often outweighs ideological beliefs.

Thus, investing in our youth emerges not as an optional luxury but as a crucial national security strategy. Evidence suggests that where job opportunities and inherent dignity exist, peace tends to flourish. Conversely, in their absence, instability festers.

A Blueprint for Youth Empowerment: Policy Prescriptions for Jobs and Stability

To address the multitude of challenges that plague Somalia’s youth, coordinated and sustained efforts among the government, development partners, the private sector, and civil society are paramount. We must transition from high-level declarations to tangible, actionable strategies that create viable opportunities. To this end, I propose several policy prescriptions aimed at fostering youth employment, sparking innovation, and encouraging inclusive participation in Somalia’s economic and social development:

1. Launch a National Youth Employment Strategy

This initiative should engage various ministries across the nation with clear, measurable targets. Some components could include:

Public works programs to create immediate job opportunities.

Apprenticeship schemes in collaboration with small businesses and governmental agencies.

Expansion of vocational training programs aligned with local and international labor market demands.

2. Support Youth Entrepreneurship

Somalia’s youth are eager and ready to seize opportunities. Therefore, the government and donors should consider:

Providing seed grants and micro-financing for youth-led startups.

Offering tax incentives and reducing bureaucratic hurdles for youth-operated businesses.

Creating innovation hubs and entrepreneurship accelerators, both in urban centers and rural areas.

3. Align Education with Labor Market Needs

Many graduates find themselves entering a labor market that undervalues their educational credentials. We must address this by:

Revising curricula to enhance critical thinking, entrepreneurship, and practical skills.

Expanding access to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Building partnerships between educational institutions and businesses for job placement pipelines.

4. Harness Digital and Green Economies

Recognizing that Somalia’s future lies in digital and sustainable sectors, it’s essential to equip our youth with skills in:

Information and Communication Technology (ICT), artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and gig economy platforms.

Climate-resilient agriculture and renewable energy sectors.

Support for youth-led green businesses through targeted subsidies and innovation competitions is crucial in this endeavor.

5. Create a National Youth Peace and Development Corps

Inspired by civic service programs elsewhere, a Somali Youth Corps could:

Mobilize young people for rebuilding infrastructure, teaching in rural schools, or supporting local governance.

Provide stipends and training in peacebuilding and conflict resolution.

Such a program would ignite national pride, create jobs, and diminish the allure of radical recruitment.

6. Institutionalize Young Voices in Governance

Youth councils, student unions, and grassroots movements must be formally integrated into policy-making processes. The government can:

Establish a National Youth Advisory Council linked to the President’s office.

Mandate youth participation in local governance planning.

Implement youth quotas on public boards and development councils.

7. Leverage the Somali Diaspora

Many Somali youth abroad are equipped with valuable skills and resources. A “Return to Serve” program could:

Offer short-term placements in governmental ministries, startups, or educational institutions.

Facilitate mentorship opportunities and knowledge transfer.

Create digital platforms that connect diaspora youth to transformative projects back home.

In the U.S. alone, thousands of Somali youth graduate from high-ranking institutions annually. How might we harness this critical diaspora segment to inspire local youth through mentoring initiatives that transcend mere knowledge sharing and ignite hope?

Building Momentum: Somalia’s Emerging Youth Employment Strategies

Recent endeavors in Somalia indicate a promising shift in addressing youth unemployment. The EU’s IMPACT project launched in 2025 aims to equip 12,500 young people with marketable green skills in sectors like renewable energy and sustainable agribusiness, while enhancing TVET centers nationwide. Similarly, the TVET+ program, funded by Germany, is establishing a network of service hubs aimed at integrating vocational training with entrepreneurial support. Moreover, UNICEF’s UPSHIFT initiative empowers marginalized youth to create sustainable businesses through entrepreneurial skills and mentorship.

To truly amplify these efforts, we must scale such programs nationally, focusing on equitable access, strengthening public-private partnerships, aligning educational curricula with labor market demands, and nurturing youth-led startups that pave pathways toward sustainable employment.

Independence Means Nothing Without Opportunity

As we reflect on our history, the struggles of the Somali Youth League (SYL) in 1960 encapsulated a vision of independence that transcended colonial rule; it aspired to a social contract where Somali youth could direct their own futures. Yet, that dream remains just that for far too many: a dream unfulfilled. Many young Somalis now perceive the only viable route to dignity lies beyond our borders—or, even more tragically, in a life shadowed by crime and conflict.

But this narrative need not continue.

With focused vision and unwavering political will, Somalia can redefine its future, evolving into a nation where education becomes synonymous with opportunity. Our youth should not be viewed as a burden, but rather as a powerful catalyst for transformation. As we commemorate 65 years of independence, let us collectively commit to recognizing that Somalia’s progress rests not solely on the capabilities of its security forces, but significantly, on whether our youth can find hope for tomorrow.

The time for action is now, not next year.

—

Mohamed Sheikh Omar Ibrahim is the CFO at Gargaara Finance Limited and a former Economic and Financial Policy Advisor to the Office of the Prime Minister of Somalia. With profound expertise in banking, development finance, entrepreneurship, and investment, the views expressed herein are solely his own.

Edited By Ali Musa

Axadle Times International – Monitoring.