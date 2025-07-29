Dangote Refinery Withdraws N100 Billion Lawsuit Against Fuel Importers

In a surprising turn of events, Dangote Refinery has opted to withdraw its lawsuit against Nigeria’s petroleum regulator, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), alongside several key fuel importers, notably the state-owned NNPC Ltd. This unexpected move raises a multitude of questions, especially considering the significant stakes involved in Nigeria’s burgeoning oil sector.

Initially, the refinery, hailed as Africa’s largest, had taken legal action to contest the issuance of fuel import licenses by the NMDPRA. These licenses were granted not only to NNPC Ltd but also to a group of firms that included AYM Shafa Ltd, A.A. Rano Ltd, T. Time Petroleum Ltd, 2015 Petroleum Ltd, and Matrix Petroleum Services Ltd, as reported by Reuters.

The rationale behind Dangote’s suit was quite compelling. Filed in Nigeria’s Federal High Court, the refinery argued that the NMDPRA was contravening legal stipulations. Their concern was that the NMDPRA’s actions—issuing import permits—contradicted the industry regulations, particularly when the volume of local production was now more than sufficient to meet the nation’s gasoline demands.

The company contended that such imports should solely address production shortfalls, a situation they claimed no longer applied with their refinery now operational. After all, it’s hard not to marvel at the refinery’s capabilities. What does it mean for Nigeria to possess such a facility, a beacon of local production that could reshape the fuel landscape?

The stakes were indeed high; Dangote Refinery sought an impressive sum of 100 billion naira (approximately $66 million) in damages. The claim was rooted in the assertion that authorities were continually issuing licenses for various petroleum products—like Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and Jet A1 (aviation turbine fuel)—to NNPC and other firms, despite having local refining capacity that could meet the nation’s fiscal and logistical needs.

NNPC and Marketers Push Back



Unsurprisingly, NNPC Ltd responded vigorously. Through a legal filing, they urged the court to dismiss the case, asserting that a ruling in favor of Dangote would carry significant repercussions for Nigeria’s oil sector. Joined by oil marketers AYM Shafa Limited, A.A. Rano Limited, and Matrix Petroleum Services Limited—who were represented by seasoned advocate Ahmed Raji (SAN)—they aimed to challenge the merits of Dangote’s claims.

In their counter-affidavit, these marketers articulated a poignant argument: allowing Dangote Refinery’s bid could manifest as a detrimental event for the entire oil sector. But isn’t it worth reflecting on what “detrimental” truly means? Is it the potential loss of competition, or is it the broader goal of nurturing local businesses while ensuring that the oil sector thrives?

Interestingly, the tides turned when in March the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the opposition’s bid, allowing Dangote’s suit to proceed. This decision was seen as a critical juncture, yet it would still take unexpected turns forward.

Dangote Refinery Withdraws Case



Despite the court’s approval, news broke that Dangote Refinery had decided to withdraw its case. Imagine the whispers in the hallways of Nigeria’s oil sector as this news unfolded. The decision was formalized in a notice of discontinuance filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja by the company’s lawyer, Ogwu Onoja. The notice simply stated, “Take notice that the plaintiff herein discontinues this suit against the defendants forthwith.” Curiously, no reason was provided for this sudden turnabout.

While the case may have been withdrawn, it’s notable that the court is still expected to convene on September 29. At that juncture, the defendants may pursue the recovery of legal costs or opt for a clean slate with the matter potentially being struck out without penalties.

Ultimately, the repercussions of this legal volley are yet to be fully understood. What does this mean for the future of fuel imports in Nigeria? Is there a larger narrative at play concerning the balance between local production and the necessity for imports? These questions linger, and in the world of oil, the answers could significantly reshape the landscape of Nigeria’s economy.

As we reflect on these developments, one cannot help but feel a sense of anticipation for what the future holds. The story of Dangote Refinery is not just about a legal dispute; it’s emblematic of the broader struggles and triumphs within Nigeria’s oil sector. One thing is clear: the conversation is far from over.

Edited By Ali Musa

