We chatted with Derek Hough about his top food picks and snack favorites.

Derek Hough has beamed into millions of American living rooms since 2007 when he made his debut as a professional dancer on Dancing with the stars. He danced for the show until 2016, winning a record six times with his celebrity partners Brooke Burke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley and Bindi Irwin. In 2020, he was back at it, returning to the show as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Toniolo.

We recently had the chance to sit down with Hough, 39, for a video interview about what he does to relax, his healthy habits, and (of course) his favorite foods and snacks.

“I don’t eat a ton on show days, maybe some chicken and broccoli,” he says, adding that he keeps his DWTS trailer stocked with protein shakes, protein bars and mixed nuts. As for how he maintains his healthy lifestyle, he says it’s all about being prepared and planning ahead: “Healthy habits and consistency are key.”

After a long day of filming, Hough admits he unwinds just like the rest of us: “I love to chill … I like to go home, eat and stream,” he says, noting that some of his favorite shows right now include House of Dragons, The Rings of Powerand The perfect couple (and yes, he loved the viral dance moment from the premiere!).

So, what are some of his favorite snacks and foods? “I love spicy food, (especially) hot wings,” he admits, noting that his wife, Hayley Erbert (a fellow dancer and former DWTS troop member) is from Kansas, so of course the couple loves to indulge in a good Southern barbecue. When it comes to snacks, he’s a fan of chips and salsa, pretzels, popcorn and chocolate, to name a few.

Of course, the delicious food can also come with some unpleasant side effects — namely, killer heartburn. That’s why Hough recently partnered with Pepcid. After a few too many hot wings, he turns to Pepcid Max Icy Cool Mint for quick relief of heartburn that provides an immediate cooling sensation.

Check out our full video interview with Hough below and find out which one DWTS pros he’d choose to be stranded on a desert island with, what he thinks of Season 33 contestants (so far!), and what a man DWTS judge that he would prefer to cook for him.

As for whether fans can expect any behind-the-scenes romances this season, Hough teases, “We might see some showmances!”

