30 Protein-Packed Dinner Recipes to Help You Lose Weight

If you’re looking for delicious, high-protein dinner ideas that also help you lose weight, you’ve come to the right place. Protein-packed meals keep you full, boost your metabolism, and support muscle growth—all key factors for weight loss.

To support your fat-burning journey, we’ve compiled a diverse list of dietitian-approved high-protein meals for weight loss. From juicy air fryer turkey burgers to comforting lentil soup to crispy seared salmon, these recipes offer a range of flavors and ingredients to keep your meals interesting and your weight loss journey on track.

Before we get into the recipes, let’s first talk about the benefits of protein, how much protein you should aim for in each meal (approximately 20-30 grams), and some of the best sources of protein for dinner.

Benefits of High-Protein Dinners

Protein not only helps build and repair lean muscle mass, but it also aids digestion by helping you feel full faster and stay satisfied longer. This makes it important to include in every weight loss meal.

Here are some of the ways protein supports overall health and weight loss:

Reduces cravings and increases satiety: Protein helps regulate hunger hormones like ghrelin, reducing cravings and helping you avoid overeating throughout the day.

How Much Protein Should be in “High” Protein Meals for Weight Loss?

So, what does a high-protein dinner look like on your plate at mealtime? “The goal is to include 20 to 30 grams of high-quality protein at your main meals of breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” says Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, Sports Dietitian and author of The Sports Nutrition Playbook. To put it practically, that means eating about 3 to 4 ounces of protein per meal or making about one-fourth to one-third of your plate protein.

The best way to hit those 20 to 30 grams of protein per meal is from protein-rich foods like lean beef, pork, poultry, or eggs.

“Based on your overall protein needs, you can fill in the gaps at snack time by adding foods like string cheese, beef jerky, hard-boiled eggs, or yogurt,” Goodson adds.

RELATED: Here’s How Much Protein You Should Actually Eat in One Meal

Tips for Incorporating More Protein into Dinner Recipes

Adding more meat to your plate isn’t the only way to increase your protein intake at dinner.

Choose lean meats and seafood: Opt for chicken, turkey, fish, or lean cuts of beef to add high-quality protein to your meals without excess fat and calories.

Opt for chicken, turkey, fish, or lean cuts of beef to add high-quality protein to your meals without excess fat and calories. Swap beans for cream in soups : To cut calories and fat while increasing fiber and protein, blend beans, lentils, or tofu in soup recipes to thicken them and provide a creaminess.

: To cut calories and fat while increasing fiber and protein, blend beans, lentils, or tofu in soup recipes to thicken them and provide a creaminess. Use protein-rich grains: Swap out white rice for high-protein grains like quinoa, farro, or barley.

Swap out white rice for high-protein grains like quinoa, farro, or barley. Include protein-rich ingredients in sauces and toppings: Replace mayo with low-calorie, high-protein ingredients like Greek yogurt or add cottage cheese to pasta sauces.

RELATED: 20 Best High-Protein, Low-Calorie Foods

The Best High-Protein Dinner Ideas for Weight Loss

All of our high-protein dinner ideas below provide at least 15 grams of protein—many are much higher. If the recipe is only for the protein portion of the meal, then there are recommendations on what to add to complete your plate (usually a whole grain and some veggies).

Whether you’re meal prepping or whipping up a quick weeknight meal, these high-protein dinner ideas are sure to please. Choose your favorite ones and work your way down the list! Read on for the best high-protein dinner ideas, and for more, don’t miss 50 Healthy Dinner Recipes That Take 30 Minutes (or Less!).

Thai Beef Lettuce Wraps

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 1,020 mg

Protein : 36 g

These Thai Beef Lettuce Wraps are a flavorful, low-carb, high-protein option. Using lettuce instead of wraps or tortillas helps keep it light while still providing a satisfying, protein-rich meal.

Get the recipe for Thai Beef Lettuce Wraps.

Salmon with Lentils

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 440

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Protein : 35 g

This recipe pairs protein-rich salmon with fiber-packed lentils for a nutritious, heart-healthy dinner. Salmon is loaded with omega-3s, making it a perfect addition to a high-protein meal plan.

Get the recipe for Salmon with Lentils.

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 430 mg

Protein : 23 g

These enchiladas are loaded with lean chicken, making them a protein-packed option. The mole sauce adds a rich, savory flavor without overloading on calories.

Get the recipe for Chicken Mole Enchiladas.

Hearty Turkey Chili

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 490 mg

Protein : 36 g

This turkey chili is packed with lean protein from ground turkey and fiber-rich beans, making it a hearty, nutritious high-protein dinner idea. The combination of protein and fiber will keep you full and satisfied, making it a great choice for a high-protein, weight-loss-friendly meal.

Get the recipe for Hearty Turkey Chili.

Slow Cooker Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 261

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 679 mg

Fiber : 8 g

Protein : 16 g

This slow-cooker Cuban-inspired soup is rich in plant-based protein from black beans and bursting with tomato and spice flavors. It’s a simple, satisfying, and nutrient-dense option that’s perfect for a protein-packed, plant-based dinner.

Get the recipe for Slow Cooker Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup.

Lighter Shrimp Scampi

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 364

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 557 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 37 g

Shrimp is a very lean protein providing 18 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving. It’s also an excellent source of selenium and vitamin B12. You’ll also find it has inflammation-fighting omega-3 fats. Pair this shrimp scampi with zoodles or whole-grain pasta and a green salad.

Get the recipe from Toby Amidor Nutrition.

Air Fryer Turkey Burgers

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 16.5 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 505 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0.5 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 39 g

These Air Fryer Turkey Burgers are a great high-protein dinner idea, made with 39 grams of lean protein. They’re a quick and easy alternative to regular beef burgers and are made without breadcrumbs for a low-carb dinner that’s ready in less than 20 minutes.

Get the recipe from Everyday Homemade.

Moroccan Lentil Soup

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 332

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,930 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 22 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 19 g

Lentils are a powerhouse of plant-based protein, providing 9 grams of protein per half-cup cooked. They are full of fiber, making them a filling and affordable addition to any meal, and are also a great source of iron and folate. Not to mention that a serving of lentils is extremely affordable—close to just $0.10 per quarter-cup serving.

Get the recipe from Greenletes.

Italian-Inspired Beef & Farro Bowls

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 780

Fat : 36 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 910 mg

Carbs : 69 g (Fiber: 15 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 45 g

Lean beef is a nutrient-dense source of high-quality protein, perfect for adding to a high-protein dinner idea. A 3-ounce serving of cooked lean beef provides 10 essential nutrients, including B vitamins, zinc, and iron, that support an active and healthy lifestyle.

Get the recipe from Farmer’s Daughter Consulting.

Creamy Polenta Shrimp and Vegetable Bowls

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 378

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 618 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 31 g

Shrimp is a low-fat source of protein, and this high-protein dinner idea for weight loss satisfies the suggestion of including two seafood meals a week. It’s rich in omega-3 fats and choline, which are essential for brain and liver health.

Get the recipe from Better is the New Perfect.

Vegan Baked Spaghetti

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 401

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 629 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 23 g

This baked spaghetti uses silken tofu, chickpea pasta, and textured vegetable protein, delivering 23 grams of plant-based protein. Soy-based ingredients can also help support weight loss and reduce cholesterol. Plus, the healthy dose of fiber from the pasta means this spaghetti will keep you satiated for hours.

Get the recipe from Easy Chickpeasy.

Tuna Burgers with Smashed Avocado and Tomato

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 430

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 810 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 39 g

These burgers use canned tuna, which is low in saturated fat and rich in complete protein, vitamins, and omega-3 fats. Serve with avocado and tomato for an extra dose of healthy fats.

Get the recipe from Better is the New Perfect.

Chicken with Spinach and Mushrooms

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 313

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 212 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 38 g

This creamy chicken dish is packed with lean protein from boneless, skinless chicken and a yogurt-based cream sauce, making it a low-calorie, high-protein meal for weight loss.

Get the recipe from Craving Something Healthy.

Vegan Fried Tofu Sandwich

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 460

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 955 mg

Carbs : 73 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 22 g

This tofu sandwich offers a whopping 22 grams of protein per serving, making tofu a great plant-based protein option. Tofu is a complete protein, meaning it provides all nine essential amino acids.

Get the recipe from Plant Based with Amy.

Slow Cooker Rump Roast

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 481

Sodium : 311 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 49 g

Bottom round rump roast is a lean cut of beef ideal for slow cooking. Compared to fattier cuts of beef, it’s high in protein and low in fat. It’s perfect for shredding over salads, wraps, or as a main dish.

Get the recipe from The Oregon Dietitian.

RELATED: 50 Easy Slow Cooker Recipes You Shouldn’t Live Without

Baked Bean Pizza

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 358

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 807 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 16 g

Beans on pizza? Yes! This baked bean pizza is packed with plant-based protein, providing 16 grams of protein per serving. The fiber from the beans will also help keep you feeling fuller for longer.

Get the recipe from Plant Based with Amy.

RELATED: 25 Healthiest Frozen Pizzas, According to Dietitians

Easy Baked Fish in Foil Recipe

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 202

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 504 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 24 g

White fish such as haddock or cod is low in saturated fat and provides all the essential amino acids that the body needs, along with some omega-3 fatty acids for heart health.

Get the recipe from Better is the New Perfect.

Air Fryer Bison Burgers

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 443

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 451 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 32 g

Bison is a lean source of protein, boasting 24 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving, and micronutrients like iron and zinc. Cooking it in the air fryer preserves the flavor while using less fat and oil, making this a healthier burger option.

Get the recipe from Bucket List Tummy.

Healthier Chicken Pot Pie

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 34 g

This healthier chicken pot pie is modified to reduce calories, fat, and sodium while still providing plenty of lean protein and fiber. It’s made in individual, single-serve portions to make serving easy and make sure everyone gets equal portions of the good stuff!

Get the recipe from Heather Mangieri Nutrition.

RELATED: 17 Healthy, Easy Meals You Can Make With a Costco Rotisserie Chicken

General Tso’s Tofu with Cauliflower

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 680

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 1,220 mg

Carbs : 91 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 24 g

This stir-fry recipe features organic tofu, which provides complete protein along with health-protective isoflavones. Tofu also crisps up beautifully when when squeezed of excess liquid, delivering hearty, 100% plant-based goodness.

Get the recipe from Jackie Newgent, RDN.

Ultimate Street Fish Tacos

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 17 g

These street-style fish tacos are not only an excellent high-protein dinner for weight loss, but they are also swimming with taste and nutrition. White fish is a lean source of protein and provides important nutrients like selenium and B vitamins for energy and immune support. For convenience and cost savings, use a frozen fish and simply thaw it before cooking.

Get the recipe from Patricia Bannan, MS, RDN.

Quick and Easy Turkey Taco Soup

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 18 g

This hearty soup combines ground turkey and three types of beans to deliver a dish with 18 grams of protein per serving, plus 8 grams of fiber for heart health and blood sugar balance.

Get the recipe from Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN.

RELATED: 25 Best High-Protein Soups on Grocery Shelves

High Protein Pasta with Broccoli and Red Peppers

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 218

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 306 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 24 g

This pasta dish uses black soybean spaghetti, which is high in plant-based protein. It’s also packed with fiber, potassium, and other key nutrients that support overall health.

Get the recipe from Melissa Altman-Traub, MS, RDN.

RELATED: 12 Best High-Protein Pasta Brands

Simply Seared Scallops

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 143

Fat : 4.4 g

Sodium : 183 mg

Carbs : 2.7 g

Protein : 19 g

Scallops are incredibly lean, with over 80% of their calories coming from protein. A 3-ounce serving of scallops provides 90 calories and 17 grams of protein, along with selenium for immune support.

Get the recipe from Layne Lieberman, MS, RDN, CDN, LDN author of Beyond the Mediterranean Diet: European Secrets of the Super-Healthy.

Chicken and Spinach with Orzo and Feta

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 426

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 5.8 g)

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 11.7 g)

Protein : 41 g

This recipe combines chicken and feta cheese, two complete protein sources rich in leucine, which is key for muscle growth. It’s a nutrient-packed meal ideal for post-workout recovery.

Get the recipe from Jim White Fitness.

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 222

Fat : 6 g

Sodium : 742 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 1.3 g, Sugar: 3.7 g)

Protein : 29 g

This recipe uses ground chicken breast, which is a lean and versatile source of high-quality protein. Each serving delivers 29 grams of protein, making it a satisfying and healthy meal. Serve with roasted sweet potato and a green salad on the side.

Get the recipe from Sarah Pflugradt, MS, RDN, CSCS.

Tofu Zoodle Bowls

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 668

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,699 mg

Carbs : 88 g (Fiber: 15 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 18 g

This dish features baked sesame tofu bites as the protein anchor. Tofu is brimming with protein and easy to cook up. Plus, eating soy-rich diets may be protective against chronic lifestyle diseases like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension.

Get the recipe from Malina Malkani Nutrition.

Air Fryer Chicken Parmesan

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 236

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.7 g)

Sodium : 607 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 1 g)

Protein : 27 g

This air fryer chicken parmesan is lower in fat and saturated fat than traditional recipes but still packs a protein punch. It’s a great option to provide ample protein within 30 minutes. Serve with whole-grain pasta and a large tossed salad.

Get the recipe from Sound Bites Nutrition.

RELATED: The Best Way To Cook Chicken Thighs in Your Air Fryer

Yogurt-Marinated Chicken Skewers

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 221

Fat : 7 g

Carbs : 1 g

Protein : 35 g

Chicken breast is an excellent source of lean protein, delivering 26 grams per 3-ounce portion. When compared to higher fat meats such as 85% lean/15% fat ground beef, chicken has a quarter of the fat which reduces calories while making it an excellent and filling choice for those who wish to maintain or lose weight. Pair these chicken skewers with couscous and steamed broccoli or enjoy over a salad.

Get the recipe from Melanie Marcus, RD.

Salmon with Gluten-Free Tangy Mustard-Horseradish Sauce

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 18 g

This salmon recipe is a great high-protein meal that’s rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. It’s easy to customize the flavor to your liking by adjusting the amount of horseradish or syrup in the sauce. If you like your topping a little sweeter, just add more syrup. If you’re the tangy type, go heavier with the vinegar. And if you’d like more kick, include more horseradish sauce. No matter how you prefer it, this dish is a low-calorie way to get lots of flavor.