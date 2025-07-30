Ethiopia and Djibouti Strengthen Military Ties

Ethiopia and Djibouti Enhance Military Cooperation

ADDIS ABABA – At a time when the Horn of Africa grapples with the looming threats of insurgency and terrorism, Ethiopia and Djibouti have taken a decisive step to reinforce their military partnership. It’s a strategic move designed to safeguard the region from instability.

During the 11th regular Joint Defence Committee meetings held in the bustling city of Addis Ababa, senior officials from both nations convened. They engaged in meaningful discussions on enhancing security cooperation and explored avenues for future defense collaboration.

These talks centered around evaluating the peace and security operations previously agreed upon, as noted in a statement by the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF). The aim? To lay down strategic directives for deepening their military cooperation.

Presiding over this meeting were Major General Teshome Gemechu, who serves as the Director General of Foreign Relations and Military Cooperation at Ethiopia’s Ministry of Defense, and Major General Abdurahman Abdi, Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Djiboutian Armed Forces.

The presence of Major General Tesfaye Woldemariam, Ethiopia’s Military Attaché to Djibouti, added another layer of significance to the discussions, as reported by Addis Standard.

In a heartfelt welcome to the Djiboutian delegation, Maj. Gen. Teshome painted Ethiopia and Djibouti as nations intertwined by “ancient, historical, cultural, and economic ties.” With genuine warmth, he referred to Ethiopia as the delegation’s “second home.”

Maj. Gen. Abdurahman Abdi reciprocated the sentiment, expressing sincere gratitude for Ethiopia’s hospitality. The interdependence between these two nations is palpable, especially in domains like security, defense, and trade. For instance, Addis Ababa leans heavily on the Port of Djibouti for its trade activities.

The Joint Defense Committee, which meets regularly, serves as a linchpin in fortifying this long-standing relationship and fostering regional security collaboration, according to the ENDF.

Recent geopolitical dynamics have seen Ethiopia in delicate negotiations with its neighbors, including Eritrea and Somalia. Ethiopia’s pursuit of access to the sea and its efforts to establish critical military installations throughout the Horn have certainly stirred regional tensions.

Yet, as we reflect on these intricate dynamics, one might wonder: Could this fortified alliance between Ethiopia and Djibouti serve as a stabilizing force in a region that’s historically been a hotbed of geopolitical rivalries?

Understanding the complexities of such strategic partnerships requires looking beyond mere agreements. It’s about recognizing the shared histories and aspirations that bind two nations together. As the challenges in the Horn of Africa evolve, so too must the strategies that address them.

