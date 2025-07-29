UK Set to Acknowledge Palestine if Israel Fulfills Specific Criteria

In an important announcement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated that the UK is poised to recognize the state of Palestine by September. This move, however, is conditional on the Israeli government taking significant steps to address the “appalling situation” in Gaza.

Starmer stated, “I can confirm the UK will recognize the state of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September, unless the Israeli government takes substantial steps to end the dire conditions in Gaza, agrees to a ceasefire, and commits to a long-term sustainable peace, thereby reviving hopes for a two-state solution.”

He emphasized the necessity for Israel to permit the United Nations to recommence aid deliveries and to confirm that no annexations will occur in the West Bank. “The UK will evaluate Israel’s compliance with these steps before the UN General Assembly convenes in September,” he added.

Watch: ‘Now is the time to act’, says Starmer as UK set to recognize Palestine in September.

Historically, British governments have maintained that they would formally recognize a Palestinian state when conditions deemed appropriate arise, yet they have never laid out a clear timeline or specific criteria to meet. Amid increasing reports of starvation in Gaza, a growing number of MPs within Starmer’s Labour Party are urging him to recognize Palestine to apply pressure on Israel.

When asked about the conditional nature of this recognition and his confidence in achieving a ceasefire by September, Starmer responded that the primary focus is “to change the situation on the ground for people who desperately need change.”

He reinforced the urgent need for a ceasefire, stating, “We must keep in mind the hostages and the tragedy of October 7th, and they must be released without delay. Furthermore, we need to facilitate the delivery of essential aid into Gaza swiftly and in sufficient quantities; the current situation is simply intolerable.” Starmer remarked, “My concern is that the possibility of a two-state solution is diminishing and feels further away now than it has in many years.”

Relatives mourn the loss of loved ones in an Israeli attack in Gaza.

In response to Starmer’s announcement, the Israeli government expressed discontent. In a statement posted on social media platform X, they claimed, “The British Government’s change in position, considering recent French actions and internal political pressures, rewards Hamas and undermines efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for releasing hostages.”

U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned that he and Starmer did not discuss the UK’s plan to recognize Palestine during their brief interactions. “We never did discuss it,” Trump stated to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Starmer outlined the logistical needs for humanitarian assistance: “We need to witness at least 500 trucks entering Gaza daily to ensure aid reaches those in need.” He addressed the issue from Downing Street, affirming, “Ultimately, only a long-term settlement can alleviate this humanitarian crisis. We support the efforts of the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to secure a necessary ceasefire.”

He reiterated that “this ceasefire must be sustainable and should pave the way for a broader peace plan, which we are collaborating on with our international partners.” This plan aims at establishing security and effective governance in Gaza, enabling negotiations for a two-state solution. “Our goal remains to ensure a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state.”

The UK government has also committed to joining air drops of humanitarian supplies into Gaza alongside Jordan, while striving to facilitate the evacuation of injured children to British hospitals.

Starmer concluded by asserting, “We believe that a ceasefire will not endure without urgent initiatives concerning governance and security in Gaza, along with the prospects for a lasting political settlement.” The statement underscored the UK’s intent to craft a strategy for longer-term political negotiations and a two-state solution.

Irish Tánaiste Simon Harris praised Starmer’s move as a “welcome and important development,” underscoring the urgency for a ceasefire, the need for aid to flow, the release of hostages, and a viable two-state solution. “Ireland recognizes the State of Palestine, and I welcome our nearest neighbor’s intention to do the same,” Harris stated in a post on X.

