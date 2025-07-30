Northeastern State Parliament Blames Federal Government for Regional Tensions

Garowe (AX) — Recently, a significant event unfolded in Northeastern State as the regional parliament leveled serious allegations against Somalia’s federal government. In a striking pronouncement, lawmakers accused the central authority of deliberately provoking political and tribal conflicts in several sensitive regions, including Gedo, Sanaag, and Haylaan. This accusation not only reflects the growing tensions between Mogadishu and Northeastern State but also casts shadows over national unity.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, the Northeastern State House of Representatives passed a resolute resolution, laden with strong language that denounced what it characterized as “federal interference” in local matters. The lawmakers pinpointed the Gedo region—part of Jubbaland—as a specific focal point of concern. Over the past ten days, this area has seen a flurry of clashes, further igniting fears of fragmentation and unrest within the nation.

Consider this: the latest flare-up occurred in Beled Hawo, a border town within Gedo, where federal troops and forces aligned with Jubbaland engaged in their fourth confrontation in a mere two weeks. Ironically, these skirmishes coincide with the deployment of Abdirashid Janan, a former Jubbaland security minister who currently heads Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA). His role involves overseeing federal stabilization efforts in Gedo—a challenging task under these strained circumstances.

The Northeastern State parliament did not mince words in their demands. “The federal government must refrain from escalating tensions in regions like Gedo,” they declared in a contentious statement. They voiced concern that such government actions could jeopardize the already precarious peace among the communities of the SSC and other vulnerable areas. It raises an important question: How can peace be nurtured when the roots of conflict are so deeply intertwined with government actions?

Furthermore, the resolution articulated an urgent plea for collaboration among federal member states. It specifically called for both Galmudug and Hirshabelle, along with the central government, to come together and address the increasingly complex security landscape in central Somalia. After all, it’s not merely about Gedo; the specter of Al-Shabaab lurks in the shadows, poised to exploit any chinks in the armor of political cohesion. Lawmakers passionately urged for a united front against this persistent threat. One can only wonder: What strategies can be employed to foster unity in a landscape rife with division?

Northeastern State’s appeal extended beyond its borders, reaching out to the international community for “concrete support in intelligence and security operations.” This plea highlights the intricate dance of diplomacy and security that is critical to combatting extremism. It’s a reminder that Somalia is not fighting this battle alone; the world has a role to play. But what does that support look like in practical terms, and how can external partnerships be built on mutual respect rather than dependency?

In reflecting on these developments, one must acknowledge that the landscape of Northeastern State and Somalia at large is fraught with challenges. Tribal politics and local grievances can overshadow broader national issues, creating a tangled web that is difficult to navigate. Yet amidst this complexity, we must also remember that every conflict carries stories—stories of families torn apart, communities striving for peace, and leaders wrestling with difficult choices.

This narrative reminds us of the importance of holding dialogue and fostering communication, both within and between various governmental bodies. As the great Nelson Mandela once said, “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” Unity and peace may seem like distant dreams at times, but collective action and shared purpose can bring those aspirations to fruition.

As Northeastern State grapples with these pressing issues, the world watches closely. The quest for stability in the region is not merely a local challenge; it has ramifications that extend to international relations and global security. Perhaps now is the time for constructive dialogue that emphasizes solutions rather than accusations. It is an opportunity for both Northeastern State and the federal government to engage in meaningful discussions that prioritize the well-being of their citizens over political points scoring.

Every challenge presents an opportunity for growth, and perhaps this moment in Northeastern State could be a turning point for the region. The question remains: Will the leaders rise above their differences to forge a path toward collaboration, or will divisions continue to dictate the future?

In the ever-evolving tapestry of Somali politics, one truth remains clear: the path to peace is rarely straightforward. Yet, if there is one thing history has taught us, it is that hope thrives even in the darkest of times. Let us collectively strive for a Somalia where harmony reigns, and every citizen can live without fear.

Edited By Ali Musa

Axadle Times International – Monitoring.