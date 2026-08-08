Former NISA Chief Says Saudi Arabia-Turkey-Pakistan Defense Pact Could Strengthen Somalia’s Security

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Saturday August 8, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Former National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) director Fahad Yasin Haji Dahir has called the new defense pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan a “historic step,” saying Somalia stands to gain from closer security ties among the three countries.

Writing on X on Friday, Fahad Yasin said the agreement represented a strategic effort to safeguard the interests of nations along the Red Sea and Indian Ocean. He added that deeper cooperation among Arab and Muslim-majority countries could provide a boost to Somalia’s national security.

He said the accord also had broader historical and strategic importance, arguing that the three-way partnership would send a clear warning to parties seeking to undermine their security or destabilize the region.

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement on Friday, pledging to enhance collective deterrence against aggression. The pact states that an armed attack on one of the countries will be considered an attack on all three.

The agreement comes as regional tensions remain high, with mounting security concerns across the Gulf, the Red Sea and nearby maritime routes.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said the pact was not aimed at any specific country. A Turkish official characterized the agreement as defensive, adding that it would neither replace nor conflict with the existing defense arrangements the three nations maintain with other states.

The Somali government welcomed the agreement, calling it a significant development for regional security and defense cooperation.

Somalia’s Defense Ministry said the pact creates a strategic partnership designed to address common security challenges and deepen long-term defense cooperation between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.

The ministry said the agreement could help advance peace and stability across the region while reinforcing cooperation, solidarity and the principle of shared responsibility.

It further said the pact could serve the interests of regional populations and support wider international peace and security.

The agreement holds particular importance for Somalia because of its strategic position along the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean, alongside its longstanding security and defense partnerships with Turkey and other countries in the region.