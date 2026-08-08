Puntland State Says It Has Taken Control of Military Base in Carmo

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Somalia: Puntland State takes control of Carmo military base, authorities say

BOSASO, Somalia – Puntland State authorities said Saturday they had taken official control of a military base in Carmo after removing what they called “armed militias” from the facility.

Puntland State police said in a statement that forces stationed at the camp had engaged in activities they believed posed a threat to regional security and social stability.

The Puntland State state government said the operation was intended to bolster security, preserve public order and strengthen the role of government institutions across the region.

The takeover comes after recent clashes in the central Somali town of Galkayo between Puntland State security forces and fighters affiliated with the former Puntland State Security Force, known as the PSF.

Following the fighting, which broke out amid disputes over the security facility’s status and control, Puntland State forces seized the former PSF compound in Galkayo. Authorities later said the site was firmly under government control.

Puntland State officials subsequently reported taking control of the former PSF headquarters in the port city of Bosaso.

The operations in Carmo, Galkayo and Bosaso underscore Puntland State’s wider campaign to place armed security formations and their facilities under the direct authority of state institutions.

Puntland State authorities have said the measures are needed to restore security and stop armed groups from operating outside the authority of the Federal state.

AXADLETM