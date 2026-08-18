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Breaking: Mangione’s State Murder Trial Postponed After Federal Guilty Plea
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Mangione’s State Murder Trial Postponed After Federal Guilty Plea

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 18, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 16 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Mangione state murder trial postponed after federal guilty plea

The New York state murder and weapons trial of Luigi Mangione, stemming from the 2024 killing of a health insurance executive, has been delayed after the 28-year-old pleaded guilty last week to separate federal charges.

Appearing in court on Friday, Mangione acknowledged for the first time that he shot Brian Thompson, the 50-year-old chief executive of UnitedHealthcare. The killing was denounced by public officials but also came to symbolize widespread frustration among Americans over the practices of the health insurance industry.

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Mangione’s attorneys pointed to his guilty plea to federal stalking charges as they asked New York state Justice Gregory Carro to throw out the state case.

The defence argued that prosecuting Mangione over the same conduct a second time would violate New York’s prohibition against double jeopardy.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the state charges.

In a short written order issued Friday, Judge Carro gave prosecutors until 9 October to answer Mangione’s motion. ‌

Carro scheduled Mangione’s next state court appearance for 10 December, ensuring that the trial will not begin next month.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office filed the state charges, referred to a statement issued Friday saying prosecutors were prepared to contest the defence motions.

Mangione’s lawyers did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for comment.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in the federal case on 18 December.

Federal prosecutors said on Friday that they plan to seek a life sentence, the most severe punishment available.

If convicted of second-degree murder in the state case, Mangione would face a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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