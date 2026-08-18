Aden Madobe Faces Leadership Test as Weakness Emerges in Baidoa, Somalia

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Baidoa has for months been the focal point of a widening political and security dispute involving South West State forces, Somalia’s federal government and supporters of former South…

Somalia: Aden Madobe’s Authority Tested as Tensions Escalate in Baidoa BAIDOA, Somalia — Fresh fighting and troop movements in Baidoa have exposed growing weaknesses in South West State’s…

Somalia: Aden Madobe’s Authority Tested as Tensions Escalate in Baidoa BAIDOA, Somalia — Fresh fighting and troop movements in Baidoa have exposed growing weaknesses in South West State’s…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Somalia: Aden Madobe’s Authority Tested as Tensions Escalate in Baidoa

BAIDOA, Somalia — Fresh fighting and troop movements in Baidoa have exposed growing weaknesses in South West State’s leadership, placing regional leader Aden Madobe under one of his toughest tests since taking office.

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Baidoa has for months been the focal point of a widening political and security dispute involving South West State forces, Somalia’s federal government and supporters of former South West State president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen.

On Monday, forces loyal to Laftagareen moved into parts of the regional capital and seized control of several neighbourhoods, according to local reports. Their advance came despite the deployment of federal and South West State forces around Baidoa’s outskirts, where they had been positioned to reinforce security and deter further attacks.

The movement has cast fresh doubt on Madobe’s ability to retain control of Baidoa and protect the territory administered by his government. It has also underscored how closely Somalia’s political rivalries remain tied to security developments on the ground.

Madobe assumed the leadership of South West State in June with the backing of the federal government in Mogadishu. Since then, his administration has faced sustained opposition from Laftagareen and his supporters, who reject the change in leadership and continue to dispute the new administration’s legitimacy.

The standoff has repeatedly threatened to turn violent. Earlier attacks and clashes in Baidoa generated alarm among residents and led security forces to strengthen their positions around the city.

Monday’s developments carry particular weight because forces opposed to Madobe managed to enter sections of Baidoa despite the security presence surrounding the capital. The advance could erode public confidence in the regional government’s ability to maintain order and prevent armed groups linked to competing political factions from operating within the city.

The dispute forms part of a larger confrontation between Somalia’s federal authorities and regional administrations over elections, constitutional reforms and the division of political power.

Mogadishu has supported Madobe’s administration and described the transition in South West State as part of an effort to reinforce federal institutions. Laftagareen and his allies accuse the federal government of meddling in regional affairs and have urged a political resolution to the dispute.

Those competing positions have left Baidoa vulnerable, with civilians caught between rival political camps and military forces.

Security officials have yet to issue a detailed public account of Monday’s events, including how much territory was captured or whether anyone was killed or wounded. Tensions remained high as forces from both sides held positions in and around Baidoa.

For Madobe, the latest confrontation is among the most serious challenges to his leadership since he took office. His response, and his ability to restore security while preventing additional clashes, will be closely monitored as the political crisis deepens.

The developments also create a broader problem for the federal government, which has committed political and security backing to Madobe’s administration. A drawn-out conflict could further destabilise South West State and hinder efforts to preserve order in one of Somalia’s most politically sensitive regions.

As rival forces compete for control and influence, reaching a political settlement may be essential to stopping Baidoa from becoming the site of a broader confrontation.

AXADLETM