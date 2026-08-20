 Skip to content
Thursday, August 20, 2026 6 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Fajr 04:46
Muqdisho 24°C
Breaking: Gold Mine Collapse Kills at Least 100 in Central African Republic
Breaking News
Gold Mine Collapse Kills at Least 100 in Central African RepublicFighting in southwestern Somalia kills dozens, including four civiliansFormer worker says Zuckerberg treated child safety as a secondary priorityFormer Somali president blames federal government for deadly Baidoa fightingUS, Canada Near Final Trade Deal, Officials SayWorld Cup Winner Patrick Vieira Named Senegal Head CoachGold Mine Collapse Kills at Least 100 in Central African RepublicFighting in southwestern Somalia kills dozens, including four civiliansFormer worker says Zuckerberg treated child safety as a secondary priorityFormer Somali president blames federal government for deadly Baidoa fightingUS, Canada Near Final Trade Deal, Officials SayWorld Cup Winner Patrick Vieira Named Senegal Head Coach
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom World News English

Gold Mine Collapse Kills at Least 100 in Central African Republic

Follow
By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 20, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 6 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Gold mine collapse kills at least 100 people in Central African Republic

At least 100 people have been killed after a landslide tore through an illegal gold mine in the Central African Republic near the border with Cameroon, according to local sources cited by AFP.

Rescue teams were continuing to search the Zamboye mining site on Tuesday, roughly 50 kilometres from the town of Baboua, where the collapse occurred that afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Several local sources put the death toll at about 100, with many more people injured. The disaster is the latest in a series of deadly accidents at informal mines across the mineral-rich country.

“At this stage it’s difficult for us to establish a formal toll,” Baboua elected official Laurent Ngon Baba told AFP.

Survivors were transported to a hospital in Baboua as rescuers pressed on with the search for those still missing.

The Baboua public prosecutor said the collapse appeared to have followed “the collapse of several underground tunnels in which miners were operating”. A judicial inquiry has been opened, according to a statement.

Such landslides are frequent at illegal mining sites operating beyond state oversight in the Central African Republic.

Videos shared on social media showed part of the vast open-pit site giving way, sending earth into areas where hundreds of artisanal miners were working and burying people in its path.

Cedric Mbango, who was working at the mine, called the incident “catastrophic”.

“The ground completely collapsed and buried people,” he told AFP.

Gregoire Mvongo, governor of Cameroon’s eastern region, said on public broadcaster CRTV radio that authorities were “working in close collaboration with our Central African colleagues to deal with the aftermath of this tragedy”.

The collapse follows another deadly accident in June, when several dozen people were killed at the Be-Mbari gold mining site, also near the Cameroon border.

In mid-March, seven people died in a landslide at a mine in Ngourroum village in western Central African Republic.

Another 20 people were killed in February at a mine in Gordi, in the country’s northeast.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 4,822 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from World

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.