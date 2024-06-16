Sports

Spalletti Criticizes Lack of Italian Offensive Boldness in Euro 2024 Opener Despite Victory

Italy bested Albania in their initial contest of Euro 2024, yet Luciano Spalletti demands greater zeal from the Azzurri in Group B skirmishes.

Luciano Spalletti issued a clarion call for more aggressive play despite the squad’s narrow 2-1 triumph against Albania on Saturday. The Azzurri have consistently opened their European Championship campaigns with a win since 2016, marking a change from their earlier performances which saw fewer victories in initial matches.

A rapid response was necessary after Albania took the lead with a record-setting goal by Nedim Bajrami within the first 23 seconds – the quickest in the tournament’s history. Italy’s equalizer came from Alessandro Bastoni, with Nicolo Barella then clinching the match with his 10th goal for the national team, tying Italy with Spain atop Group B.

Despite achieving a scoring streak matched by only two other teams in the history of the Euros, Spalletti critiqued various aspects of Italy’s gameplay. He expressed dissatisfaction in a post-match interview, pointing out missed opportunities to capitalize on their attacks.

“We orchestrated our plays well, only to retreat unnecessarily,” Spalletti lamented on RAI Sport. “Decisiveness was lacking; we switched gears too hastily.”

Concerning Barella, who overcame doubts about his fitness to play a pivotal role, Spalletti dismissed suggestions of dependency on the midfielder. “A squad shouldn’t hinge on one player, given we have 26 capable individuals,” he asserted during a press interaction.

Barella himself was buoyant about Italy’s rebound and eventual victory. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, he recognized the psychological challenge posed by Albania’s early goal but praised the team’s resolve. “The abrupt start was jarring, yet our desire for victory was clear. We could have extended our lead and faltered a bit later, but ultimately, we commenced on a triumphant note.”

With this win, Italy sets a robust pace for their journey in Euro 2024, underlined by a mix of critique and commendation from their coach.

