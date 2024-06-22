Over 37,000 Somali Students Embark on Rigorous 12th-Grade National Exams

Mogadishu (AX) – On Saturday, over 37,000 Somali students from 736 schools commenced their 12th-grade national exams for the 2023-2024 academic term.

Education Minister Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir noted a record number of examinees this year and an increase in exam centers. However, scholars in Northeastern State and North Western of Somalia are sitting out due to political tiffs with the federal government.

“The examinees tally at 37,038 this year. We’ve set up 136 centers, 736 participating schools, with 2,870 staff and 2,176 security officers,” Minister Abdulqadir shared.

Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre reiterated his administration’s dedication to education, applauding the Ministry of Education for its exam preparations.

“This day is monumental for our nation to achieve its lofty dreams. Education holds equal weight to security. I toured the central examination hub and saw everything in tip-top shape. I’m pleased,” Prime Minister Barre remarked.

For the first time in 33 years, hundreds of Somali students in Adan-Yabal, Harardhere, and Elder, which are newly freed districts in Middle Shabelle and Galgadud, are sitting for exams. Somali security personnel and local clan militias liberated these three districts in December 2022 and early 2023 during a significant operation in southern and central regions.