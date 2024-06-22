Kenyan Women Empower Somali Security Through ATMIS Initiative

Female operatives from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and National Police Service toil in Somalia, predominantly under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Tasks encompass battling Al-Shabaab, aiding local security forces, and fostering stability and economic autonomy via assorted projects.

For over a decade, these committed women have been stationed in Somalia, with their deployment set to end in December 2024.

They engage in roles like combat support, aerial surveillance, intelligence gathering, and community interaction.

Major Daina Naker, a KDF combat helicopter pilot, conducts critical surveillance missions using specialized aircraft to assist ground operations. She muses on her upbringing in Kenya’s Turkana County and her devotion to fostering peace.

“My primary duty is to support our ground troops through aerial reconnaissance and casualty evacuation. Given my training and area of operation, it’s expected we fly any time, spot enemies, and support both troops and the local populace,” she remarks.

Sergeant Faith Mwai oversees communications and documentation at the KDF Intelligence Wing in Dhobley, logging military and civil-military efforts.

“In one hand, I shoot to protect myself and fellow soldiers, and in the other, I capture what I see. While soldiers engage in civil-military operations, my main job is to enhance the visibility of these missions,” she explains.

Corporal Maureen Njoki wields heavy construction machinery to keep roads passable for troop movements, ensuring accessibility in tough terrains.

“My main task here is to support the troops by literally smoothing their path, clearing bushes, leveling bumpy roads. I’m thankful to my supervisors for encouraging me to learn how to operate these massive machines,” says Njoki.

Lieutenant Stella Waigwa hones defensive tactics against potential base attacks, boosting security and mobility for the troops in Dhobley.

“Today, we demonstrated how to counter a VBIED and showed the soldiers their reactive strategies. I assist troops by ensuring obstacles are effective, manage both offensive and defensive movements,” she shares.

Captain Valary Shikuku empowers local women in Dhobley through economic ventures, aiming to quell poverty and foster stability.

“We get them involved in technical activities, helping them gain independence and support themselves. Empowering a woman equates to empowering a society. A stable economy is crucial in fostering peace,” says Captain Shikuku.

In Mogadishu, Dorcas Andabwa, a Kenyan police officer, mans an armored vehicle during patrols, bolstering security in the volatile city.

“From my training, I’ve gained confidence. Steering these large armored vehicles ensures our safety, especially against landmines or similar threats,” she reveals.

Collectively, these women aim to foster lasting peace and security in Somalia, positively impacting local communities and empowering women through their diverse roles in the mission.