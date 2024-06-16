Dalic Expresses Regret to Croatian Fans as Yamal Dazzles in Spain’s Thrilling Euro 2024 Kickoff

Lamine Yamal emerged as the standout performer when Spain clinched an emphatic win against Croatia in Euro 2024’s thrilling match, which unfolded in Berlin on Saturday.

Zlatko Dalic was forced to express regret for Croatia’s dismal performance in the face of Spain’s prowess. Luis de la Fuente, Spain’s coach, lauded young prodigy Lamine Yamal for his exceptional play.

Spain notched a rare tournament-opening victory with a margin of three or more goals, mirroring their 4-1 thrashing of Russia at Euro 2008 with a 3-0 victory over Croatia.

The opening half saw Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz, and Dani Carvajal hitting the back of the net. A later effort by Bruno Petkovic was nullified post-penalty, hindered by Ivan Perisic’s intrusion before the rebound.

This match tied for Croatia’s worst defeat at a premier tournament like the Euros or the World Cup, paralleling their 3-0 losses to Portugal in 1996 and Argentina in 2022.

Post-match, Dalic extended his apologies to Croatian supporters. Despite previously achieving remarkable successes in global football, he acknowledged the team’s lack of fervor on the day.

“It was a vibrant atmosphere,” he remarked, also hinting at hope that this was merely an off day.

Central to Spain’s triumph was the young Yamal, who set a new record as the youngest participant in Euro history at 16 years and 338 days old. He dazzled the crowd, especially when his precision cross led to Spain’s third goal.

De La Fuente was effusive in his praise: “Yamal is scaling heights impressively.”

“Continual improvement is key, and he’s on track to becoming an outstanding player.”

Lauding Fabian, De La Fuente celebrated the player who assisted Morata’s goal at the 29-minute mark.

He beamed, “[Fabian] shows supreme skill daily. His imaginative play deserves recognition.”