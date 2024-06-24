Pulisic Declares Team USA ‘Soared’ in Stellar Performance Against Bolivia

Christian Pulisic spearheaded the United States’ vibrant launch into the Copa America with their commanding triumph over Bolivia in Texas.

Milan sensation Pulisic dazzled the crowd by rocketing a shot into the upper echelon of the net and later setting up Folarin Balogun for a goal. Thus, the US clinched a 2-0 victory on domestic terrain on Sunday.

Pulisic now stands as the second player, after Clint Dempsey, to net a goal and provide an assist in a Copa America encounter for the USA. He also became the fastest player in the nation’s history to notch up 30 goals, achieving this milestone in his 69th appearance.

The captain’s stirring efforts ceased the USA’s dismal streak against CONMEBOL teams in the tourney, improving on a record that saw Gregg Berhalter’s squad fall in eight out of 10 prior matches.

Pulisic believed the team could have increased their victory margin significantly, emphasizing the robust performance as a proclamation before their forthcoming matchups against Panama and Uruguay.

“This should really boost our morale,” Pulisic remarked post-game. “An explosive beginning and that early goal indeed set a positive tone for us.”

“This being Copa America, every moment feels monumental, especially after scoring. I’m always jazzed,” Pulisic added.

“Predominantly, we dominated. There were opportunities for more goals,” he noted. “The challenges will only intensify as we progress, so readiness is key.”

Defender Antonee Robinson agreed, suggesting a sharper edge could have expanded their lead.

“Aiming for greater sharpness, we could have converted two or three more,” the Fulham defender observed. “However, launching with a win is pivotal for our confidence and positions us well for what lies ahead.”

USA’s coach Berhalter was thrilled by Pulisic’s impact, whose strike boasted a mere 0.037 expected goals (xG) value.

The hosts, displaying vigorous offense, unleashed 20 shots with eight on target, overwhelming Bolivia’s six attempts and three on goal.

Pulisic was a whirlwind, crafting three opportunities, delivering 10 crosses and masterfully completing 21 of his 22 attempted passes in the attacking third.

“He embodies selfless leadership,” Berhalter praised. “His knack for stirring teammates and marshaling forward is just as vital as his technical prowess.”

“He earned today’s coach’s player of the match; it was well-earned indeed,” Berhalter added.

“We gauge our performances on chances created, and I believe we did exceedingly well today.

“The opener, against a staunch adversary, has set a solid course for us,” summed up the coach.

Meanwhile, Bolivia faced their fourth consecutive loss internationally, culminating in a worrisome 9-1 scoreline cumulatively against teams including Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, and now the USA.

Next, they challenge Uruguay, who took their first game against Panama 3-1, on Thursday.

The USA will confront Panama earlier that day, before wrapping up their Group C run against Uruguay on July 1.