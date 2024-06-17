Mbappe Embraces Exclusion from Olympics, Eagerly Cheers for France to Clinch Gold

Real Madrid remains staunchly against allowing any of their footballers partaking in either the European Championship or Copa America to compete in the forthcoming Paris Olympics.

Kylian Mbappe has made peace with missing the Olympics and cheers for France to claim the gold in his stead.

The star striker, set to make his move to Real Madrid by June end, didn’t make the cut for Thierry Henry’s initial 25-player roster for the Games commencing on July 24, shortly after the Euro 2024 concludes.

Mbappe had harbored aspirations of participating as one of France’s trio of permitted overage participants within the predominantly under-23 tournament.

Nonetheless, Madrid has vetoed the Olympic involvement for any of their athletes engaged in concurrent international tournaments.

“Given my club’s unequivocal stance, I reckon my participation in the Olympics is off the table,” Mbappe disclosed to journalists as France geared up for their Euro 2024 debut against Austria.

“It’s disappointing, yet understandable. Transitioning into a new squad in September, it wouldn’t be the ideal inaugural stride,” he added.

“I now aim to root wholeheartedly for the French outfit. Rest assured, I’ll catch every match. As a fan, the gold medal is my fervent hope for them,” Mbappe expressed.

Mbappe now concentrates fully on assisting France to clinch a third European Championship triumph on German soil.

The 25-year-old, having skipped a recent practice, shared insights on his condition.

“To me, it’s less about physical readiness and more about mental tenacity. The extent of my dedication to victory stands paramount,” he reflected.

“The prospect of victory excites me; it’s a mindset game. I’m mentally geared up; now, it’s up to my legs. Engagement and commitment to our collective objective—to win—is crucial,” he concluded.