Garowe Mayor Urges Swift Removal of Unregistered Ethiopian Migrants

Garowe (AX) – Abdikhadir Mohamed Mohamud Geddi, Garowe’s mayor, has commanded all Ethiopians residing illegally to vacate the town. He’s threatened deportation for those who ignore this directive.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, the mayor declared, “I want to send a strong directive to the unauthorized Ethiopians here. Despite our significant efforts to welcome you, the time’s now up. Those lacking proper documentation must depart from Garowe immediately.”

Ethiopian immigrants have trickled into Garowe, the epicenter of Northeastern State’s administration, in recent years. Their existence in Garowe and other key towns across Northeastern State, SSC-Khatumo, and North Western of Somalia has been riddled with difficulties.

Some Ethiopians ended up with meager livelihoods, taking on shoe-shining duties.

In a related move, Galkayo district’s administration previously forbade Ethiopians from staying in Galkayo after voicing apprehensions.