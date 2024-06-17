Euro 2024 Analysis: England Maintains a Stellar Defense, Eriksen Drives Creativity, and Weghorst Proves His Worth

On the third day of Euro 2024, we tapped into Opta’s rich repository of data to highlight some key statistics.

Jude Bellingham spearheaded England’s narrow 1-0 victory over Serbia, securing an essential win for the Three Lions.

Securing this triumph has invigorated England’s trajectory in Group C, and a subsequent victory against Denmark—locked in a 1-1 stalemate with Slovenia—would catapult them into the last 16.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic showdown, the Netherlands edged out Poland 2-1, courtesy of Wout Weghorst’s decisive late goal.

We delve into a compiled list of compelling statistics from the day’s events at Euro 2024, courtesy of Opta.

Serbia 0-1 England: Bellingham Dominates

England displayed resilience rather than finesse against Serbia, with Gareth Southgate guiding his team to victory.

A hero emerged in Bellingham; not only scoring as a sub-21 at the World Cup and Euros—a feat previously only achieved by Michael Owen—but also marking a first for an England player competing at these tournaments while part of a club outside England.

Simultaneously, England’s defensive mettle solidified.

Their backline, critiqued prior to Euro 2024, has now secured clean sheets in five consecutive group games—a new record for the competition.

They’ve also triumphed in their initial matches across four major tournaments under Southgate—a sharp contrast to previous outcomes.

A critical save by Jordan Pickford against Dusan Vlahovic underscored his 20th major tournament cap. Only Peter Shilton has matched this feat for England.

Harry Kane’s near-miss header, repelled by the crossbar

Ironically, the match recorded a mere 11 shots—the minimal at the Euros.

Slovenia 1-1 Denmark: Eriksen Excels but Janza Stifles Progress

Christian Eriksen, putting past woes behind him, scored for Denmark against Slovenia.

At 32, he is the oldest Dane to net a goal at the Euros and forged seven chances from set pieces—matching a record last seen in 1992.

Despite Denmark’s efforts, Erik Janza’s 77th-minute strike equalized the score.

Janza’s goal, potentially saved by Kasper Schmeichel if not deflected, adds to a trio of goals—all in competitive matches, and two against Denmark.

Schmeichel, the oldest goalkeeper to represent Denmark at the Euros, overtakes his father in this record.

Slovenia remains hopeful, holding a persistent yet unvictorious record at the Euros—but their latest draw keeps their dreams alive.

Fascinatingly, all 10 Danish outfield starters executed a shot—this rarity among team performances having only occurred twice before.

Defender Andreas Christensen showcased perfect passing precision, making and completing 89 attempts.

Poland 1-2 Netherlands: Weghorst Proves His Mettle

Ex-Manchester United forward Weghorst, initially unsatisfied on the bench, ultimately made his impact against Poland unforgettably swift.

His record-setting goal for the Dutch emerged just moments after his introduction.

Weghorst’s determination sealed the match after Cody Gakpo equalized earlier.

Adam Buska, scoring early for Poland, joins a list of debut scorers at the Euros for his country.

The Dutch team, asserting dominance, launched 21 shots—their peak at a significant tournament since confronting Denmark in 2012.