Kane Praises ‘Remarkable’ Bellingham: England’s Rising Star Delivers Yet Another Stellar Performance

Jude Bellingham netted the pivotal score in England’s initial Euro 2024 duel against Serbia this Sunday.

Jude Bellingham netted the pivotal score in England's initial Euro 2024 duel against Serbia this Sunday.

The Real Madrid ace punched in the opener following a stellar assist from Bukayo Saka.

With this, Bellingham notches a record, scoring for England in both the World Cup and Euros while stationed at an overseas club.

The midfield maestro, not yet 21, joins Michael Owen as one of the youngest to mark goals in both top football events.

Under intense scrutiny, Kane hailed him as a standout performer, notching England’s all-time tournament appearance record simultaneously.

Kane expressed to BBC Sport: “What a talent he is. He rightfully earns every bit of praise.”

“Bellingham brings flair, determination, and decisive contributions to our games,” he continued.

“His knack for pivotal goals and assists is crucial for his role. His execution today was flawless,” Kane added.

In the clash’s latter half, England countered Serbia’s robust offensive push yet preserved their streak of victorious tournament starts under Gareth Southgate.

“We anticipated a challenging match,” Kane remarked.

“Serbia tested us with their robust play and direct approaches.”

“Despite some demanding phases, I feel we truly deserved the victory. Securing early wins in the tournament is crucial,” he noted.

England, boasting consecutive clean sheets in their recent five European Championship group matches, eyes advancing past Group C with a win against Denmark come Thursday.