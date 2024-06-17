Ten Hag Decides on Man Utd’s Future During Ibiza Vacation: An Exclusive Reveal

Manchester United entertained discussions with various contenders to possibly succeed Erik ten Hag, ultimately opting to maintain the Dutchman’s leadership.

While vacationing in Ibiza, Ten Hag learned his tenure at Manchester United would continue, though terms for a contract renewal remain unsettled at Old Trafford.

Following a less-than-stellar 2023-24 season that saw them notch an eighth-place finish—their lowest in the Premier League—Ten Hag’s position seemed precarious.

Despite these struggles, Ten Hag led the team to a thrilling victory against Manchester City with a 2-1 scoreline in the FA Cup final at Wembley, keeping hope alive.

Recent conversations about Ten Hag’s replacement involved several key figures, including ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich helmsman, Thomas Tuchel, spurred by new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe.

Confirming these talks, Ten Hag revealed club execs reassured him of his role during his holiday by making an unexpected visit to Ibiza.

“The brass from the club popped by my holiday spot unannounced and declared their intention to keep me aboard,” he disclosed on Dutch TV network NOS.

“Ineos deliberated a fair bit. Entering the football industry necessitates pondering past seasons. It’s widely known they conversed with a slew of alternatives.”

He noted the sharp contrast in norms between England and the Netherlands concerning managerial negotiations, highlighting the legal leeway in England.

“Manchester United did chat with Tuchel, yet concluded they already had the prime skipper,” confessed Ten Hag.

“We engaged in a fruitful dialogue about various facets, concluding with a mutual decision to prolong my contract; however, the details are yet to be ironed out.”