Bajrami Nets Record-Breaking Quickest Goal in Euro Championship History Versus Italy

Nedim Bajrami etched his name in Euros lore by netting the quickest goal ever as Albania squared off with Italy.

In a mere 23 ticks, Bajrami exploited a botched throw by Italy’s Federico Dimarco, drilling the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma at the near upright.

This historic strike, Albania’s second at the tournament, became the fleetest from the starting whistle in the event’s 64-year annals.

Alas, the jubilation was short-lived; within ten minutes, Alessandro Bastoni nodded in an equalizer from Lorenzo Pellegrini’s delivery at the distant upright.

Six minutes on, Nicolo Barella’s formidable strike from afar vaulted the Azzurri ahead.

