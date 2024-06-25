East Africa

North Western of Somalia President Prohibits Clan Elders from Handling Rape Cases

AVATAR OF AXADLEBy axadle

Effective immediately, traditional elders are barred from meddling in rape cases, mandating direct court appearances for all the accused, escorted by law enforcement. “I have decreed that rape cases must be handled solely by the nation’s competent courts to guarantee that the suspects face due legal consequences and to uphold citizens’ basic rights and liberties,” declared President Abdi.

The President’s order, designed to ensure justice and protect citizens’ rights, directs the Chief of Police and the Attorney General to rigorously enforce this new mandate. Abdi stressed that rape allegations should be settled within the judicial framework, highlighting the failure of customary practices in addressing such grave offenses.

In North Western of Somalia, traditional elders historically held significant sway in deciding rape cases, often leading to resolutions seen as unfair. The new directive aims to correct this by assigning rape cases to the formal judicial system.

