Argentina vs. Chile: Messi Aims to Capitalize on Crucial Victory in Fierce Matchup with La Roja

Argentina kicked off their defense of the Copa America title with a triumph over Canada and are set to battle Chile in East Rutherford come Wednesday.

In their upcoming Group A clash at MetLife Stadium against La Roja, the Argentinians are looking to keep their undefeated streak alive after dispatching Canada earlier.

In their opener, the Albiceleste fired off 19 shots on target, outshooting the combined efforts of Chile and Peru in another Group A contest.

Messi, now the record holder for Copa America appearances, acknowledged the value of a solid start, yet anticipates a stiff challenge against Ricardo Gareca’s squad.

“Kicking off with a victory is crucial,” admitted Messi. “It eases the pressure unlike a loss, which can be tormenting.”

“Our approach remains the same despite the stiffer competition and Gareca’s tactical influence on Chile.”

“Rest is next, then we gear up for Chile, aiming to continue our humble approach and desire to clinch victories,” Messi added.

Chile, meanwhile, aims to snap a winless streak against Argentina since their penalty shootout victory in the Copa America 2016 final.

La Roja’s journey began with a nil-nil draw against Peru in Texas. Despite their struggles in front of goal, Gareca is not fazed and sees potential for improvement.

“The pressure is immense, and sometimes our execution falters,” Gareca remarked, still optimistic about refining their gameplay.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chile – Victor Davila

Víctor Dávila, a striker from CSKA Moscow, seeks to ignite his scoring prowess that saw him net three goals and provide an assist before the tournament.

Argentina – Lionel Messi

Messi, now with 108 international goals, aims to add to his tally at the MetLife Stadium and inch closer to the Copa America goal record.

GAME OUTLOOK: ARGENTINA FAVORED TO WIN

The stats favor Argentina maintaining their form, outperforming Chile in 66.5% of pre-game simulations.

In this their 30th showdown at the Copa America, Argentina and Chile renew their storied rivalry with La Albiceleste historically holding the upper hand.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Chile – 15.1%

Argentina – 66.5%

Draw – 18.4%