Somali Salvation Forum Reports Stalled Discussions with Federal Government

Mogadishu (AX) – The Somali Salvation Forum recently noted that their recent discussions with the federal government leaders went nowhere. Despite several sit-downs over the last few weeks, nothing concrete emerged that would change the current state of political, security, or electoral affairs.

On Thursday, this political coalition, which includes key opposition figures like former presidents and prime ministers, released a statement. It didn’t clarify if the negotiations had hit a snag permanently or if they might continue talks with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The Forum emphasized the importance of including Northeastern State and Jubbaland regional states in any national discussion. They believe a unified approach is necessary to achieve fair, open, and collectively accepted elections.

“It’s disappointing that no agreement could be reached to bring hope and prevent political turmoil,” stated their message, resonating a clear tone of exasperation.

They stressed the urgency of figuring out the presidential term’s remaining nine months via direct elections, as previously consented. Additionally, the group urged a swift halt to government-led skirmishes, especially those stirring unrest in Gedo region.

Edited by: Ali Musa

alimusa@axadletimes.com

Axadle international–Monitoring