Uncovering the Underworld Economies Driving Terrorism in the Sahel Region

The Sahel region grapples with a web of security issues, where experts point to a trifecta of violent extremism, clashes between farmers and herders, and rampant banditry as key contributors. According to the 2025 Global Terrorism Index, a staggering 51% of global deaths tied to terrorism happen right there.

While the grim statistics related to terrorism are alarming, we must also shine a light on the underground economies that fuel and perpetuate this violent cycle. As Ndubuisi Christian Ani, a researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, argues: “We can’t ignore the money that powers the fire.”

Ani emphasizes that the region’s rich gold reserves attract international interest, creating fertile ground for illegal activities to flourish, especially given the ongoing instability. “Over 1.8 million individuals in the Sahel depend on mining for their livelihoods, providing a perfect battleground for extremists and bandits alike, eager to seize control of these valuable sites.” It’s a vicious cycle: instability attracts opportunists, making life even harder for those just trying to get by.

It’s crucial to understand the larger context. Historically, the Sahel has been a melting pot of diverse cultures, yet it now finds itself grappling with the ramifications of climate change and socio-economic disparities. As David Malpass, president of the World Bank, puts it: “A region rich in potential must not drown in despair.” The people of the Sahel are resilient, but they need support to break free from this cycle of violence and poverty.

As we delve deeper into the underlying issues, it’s evident that these illicit economies don’t merely pop up overnight. They’re born from years of neglect, corruption, and a lack of governance. Add in the wear and tear from climate change—droughts and irregular rainfall exacerbate tensions between agricultural and nomadic communities—and you have a perfect storm for conflict.

Some might say, “The riches of the land are being plundered,” and they’re not wrong. Bandits and extremist groups recognize the potential for profit in the chaos. This environment allows them to recruit locals, desperate for financial support, thus widening their base of influence. Families, often torn apart by the need to survive, may unwittingly contribute to the instability by succumbing to these organizations just to make ends meet.

So, what can be done? The solutions must be multi-faceted to tackle the interconnectedness of these issues. Investment in education and community development can provide alternatives to mining. “We need to invest in people rather than just resources. Empowering communities is key,” notes Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General.

Furthermore, collaboration among regional and international actors can help to stabilize the Sahel. By uniting against common challenges, governments and organizations can foster an environment where peace and prosperity can thrive. It’s all about community resilience and building local capacities to fend off the allure of extremist ideology.

It’s also essential to engage in dialogue. Community leaders should have a say in how to manage local resources. By allowing those who are on the ground to shape the policies that affect their lives, we can bridge divides and start healing the wounds of the past. As Nelson Mandela wisely remarked, “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” Resolving these issues may seem daunting, but with concerted effort and collective resolve, it is indeed possible.

In conclusion, the tragic saga of the Sahel serves as a warning of how desperation can breed chaos. The intertwined nature of terrorism, illegal economies, and climate-related challenges paint a complex picture. However, armed with fresh perspectives and a commitment to action, hope remains on the horizon for the Sahel. Let’s not allow the narrative to be solely about violence and despair; instead, let’s focus on resilience, potential, and the promise of a brighter future.

Edited by: Ali Musa

alimusa@axadletimes.com

Axadle international–Monitoring