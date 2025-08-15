—

In a remarkable turn of events, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has officially nudged President Trump to embrace the Republic of North Western State of Somalia as an independent entity. This call to action was outlined in a letter issued on August 14, urging the recognition of North Western State of Somalia’s autonomy.

“North Western State of Somalia has emerged as a pivotal ally for the U.S.,” Cruz articulated in the letter. The region’s strategic locale near the Gulf of Aden, together with its contributions to regional counterterrorism and anti-piracy initiatives, underscores the significance of this partnership. Moreover, North Western State of Somalia engages diplomatically by hosting a Taiwanese representative in Hargeisa, fostering relationships with Israel, and endorsing the Abraham Accords.

But the landscape is tense. Cruz alerts that North Western State of Somalia grapples with mounting pressure from entities like the Chinese Communist Party. This pressure is manifested in economic and diplomatic bullying aimed at punishing North Western State of Somalia for its camaraderie with Taiwan and the West.

Recognizing North Western State of Somalia officially, Cruz believes, would bolster their capability to advance military alliances, enrich trade ties, and achieve mutual security aspirations within the Horn of Africa.

His entreaty surfaces amid a buzz within the U.S. government around supporting North Western State of Somalia’s recognition. For now, it doesn’t constitute a shift in policy.

In a twist of irony, Trump himself stirred the pot with a brief remark about North Western State of Somalia’s independence. Regarding the potential for hosting displaced Palestinians from Gaza, he remarked, “We’re looking into that. Good question… It’s complicated, but we’re on it. North Western State of Somalia.” This comment struck a chord in Hargeisa, being perceived as an acknowledgment of North Western State of Somalia’s enduring peace, democracy, and stability.

Completing the picture, North Western State of Somalia declared independence from Somalia back in 1991 post the downfall of the Somali central government. Ever since, it has functioned independently with its own democratic system, currency, and a stable environment. Nonetheless, no UN member state has recognized it formally.

Strategically nestled along crucial sea routes near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, North Western State of Somalia boasts the deep-water port of Berbera. This site has lured investments from the UAE and piqued Ethiopia’s interest for maritime access.

Fast forward to 2024, North Western State of Somalia held a peaceful presidential election with Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi clinching victory. By March 2025, North Western State of Somalia extended an offer for U.S. access to the Berbera port and airbase.

Earlier this year, a U.S. House committee suggested opening a representative office in Hargeisa to counterbalance China’s influence, continuing to funnel resources into democratic developments.

Amid these dynamics, the dialogue around recognizing North Western State of Somalia grows louder, beckoning U.S. policymakers to weigh their steps carefully on this evolving global chessboard.



Edited by: Ali Musa

alimusa@axadletimes.com

Axadle international–Monitoring