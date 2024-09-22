Language Obstacles Hinder Somali Voters in Minnesota from Receiving Polling Assistance

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn (AX) — In Stearns County, language barriers continue to thwart Somali-speaking residents from exercising their voting rights, despite Minnesota’s efforts to promote accessible voting. With no legal stipulations for Somali interpreters at polling stations, many potential voters struggle with English proficiency, hindering their ability to cast votes.

Minnesota legislation mandates voting materials in Somali, Spanish, and Hmong to reflect prevalent non-English languages in the state. However, these materials only aid those literate in their native tongues. Somali speakers in Stearns County don’t meet the 20% threshold required for mandatory interpreter presence, forcing voters to rely on family or community volunteers for help.

During the August 13 primary at Stearns History Museum, English-speaking election judges faced difficulties registering Somali residents due to a language gap. Despite their efforts, the lack of Somali interpreters highlighted a broader issue affecting Somali voters statewide.

Minnesota’s 2023 voting law update permits voters to bring an interpreter of their choice to polling places and eliminates limits on the number of voters an individual can assist. Nevertheless, the absence of interpreters at some polling stations creates barriers for those without personal interpreters, especially in smaller counties like Stearns.

Despite Stearns County’s growing Somali population, there’s a dearth of voting assistance. The 2020 U.S. Census revealed that over 8.7% of St. Cloud households speak languages other than English, yet Somali voters still lack adequate resources at the polls.

State law requires voting materials in multiple languages if 3% or more of a U.S. census tract speaks a non-English language. Somali speakers in Stearns County don’t meet this criterion, complicating the voting process for non-English speakers. Although St. Cloud offers Spanish or Hmong-language assistance in nine precincts, the Somali community remains underserved.

Abdi Daisane, a Somali-American candidate for Minnesota’s House of Representatives, has been a vocal advocate for St. Cloud’s Somali community. Since obtaining his U.S. citizenship in 2014, Daisane has volunteered as an interpreter for Somali voters, emphasizing the need for more structured language support at voting locations.

“Many in our community want to vote but face significant challenges,” Daisane stated. “We must ensure that everyone, regardless of language, can participate in the democratic process.”

Daisane pointed out that many Somali voters, especially elders, face literacy issues, rendering translated materials ineffective. “For some, even the best translations aren’t enough because they can’t read in any language, including their native Somali,” he added. “In those cases, an interpreter is crucial.”

Without mandatory interpreters at polling sites, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office suggests early or absentee voting as an alternative for those who need more time to review ballots with interpreter assistance. Somali-speaking voters can find election resources like the guide “Codbixinta Minnesota Gudaheeda” (“Voting in Minnesota”) on the Secretary of State’s website.

Additionally, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Minnesota offers voter assistance hotlines in various languages, including Somali, providing critical support to non-English-speaking voters across the state.

As Minnesota’s Somali population continues to rise—particularly in Greater Minnesota—the demand for language assistance at polling locations is expected to increase. Over 34.3% of Somali speakers report limited English proficiency, making expanded resources and formalized interpreter services essential for ensuring broader electoral participation.

While Minnesota has made strides toward inclusive voting, advocates like Daisane stress that substantial work remains. Access to interpreters and voting resources is essential for Somali voters to overcome the hurdles currently limiting their democratic participation.

For more details on voting in Minnesota, visit the Secretary of State’s website or access Somali-language resources directly at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/somali.