Dekedaha’s Aspirations for CAF Champions League Crushed by an 8-0 Loss to Esperance

At Stade de Radès, Dekedaha FC’s defenders futilely tried to contain Esperance de Tunis’s forward, Youcef Belaili, during their CAF Champions League face-off. Belaili shone bright, bagging a hat-trick as Esperance overwhelmed Dekedaha 8-0, catapulting themselves into the group stage. Credit: Mosaique FM

Mogadishu (AX) — On Saturday, Dekedaha FC’s stint in the CAF Champions League ended in heartbreak as they endured an 8-0 drubbing by Esperance de Tunis at Stade de Radès, culminating in a 12-1 aggregate defeat. This triumph ushered the Tunisian titans into the group stage of the 2024-25 CAF Champions.

The four-time CAF Champions League victors took control from the get-go. Yan Sasse broke the deadlock a mere seven minutes in. Shortly thereafter, Kebba Sowe doubled the advantage, setting a daunting tone for the Somali visitors. Algerian striker Youcef Belaili then put on an emphatic display, securing a hat-trick by the 52nd minute, reinforcing his standing as a standout in the competition. Belaili’s strikes in the 18th, 45th, and 52nd minutes left Dekedaha’s defense in shambles.

Esperance’s offensive flurry continued with Mohamed Amine Tougai converting a penalty in the 70th minute. Further goals from Mohamed Wael Derbali and Hamza Jelassi in the 74th and 78th minutes completed the onslaught.

Representing Somalia in the CAF Champions League for just the second time, Dekedaha FC struggled against their seasoned and well-funded adversaries. Despite managing to notch a goal in the first leg, Saturday’s fixture starkly highlighted the hurdles faced by teams from less prominent footballing nations like Somalia. The skill gap between the two squads was glaring. The Somali team, mainly consisting of part-time players with scant international experience, couldn’t withstand the relentless assault from the Tunisian juggernaut.

This dominant performance by the Tunisian side aligns with a broader trend of Africa’s football elites breezing into the group stages. Defending champs Al Ahly swept past Kenya’s Gor Mahia with a 6-0 aggregate triumph, while South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns humiliated Mbabane Swallows 8-0 over two legs.

In other matchups, DR Congo’s TP Mazembe clinched a 4-1 aggregate win over Zambia’s Red Arrows, while Morocco’s Raja Casablanca saw off Ghana’s Samartex 4-2 on aggregate.

Saturday’s resounding win secures Esperance’s berth in the tournament’s group stage, where they’ll be gunning for a fifth Champions League title.

Dekedaha’s journey to this juncture marked an extraordinary milestone for Somali football, symbolizing the first time in 36 years that a Somali team advanced beyond the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League.

Nonetheless, the difficulties confronting Somali football were illuminated in this tie. Dekedaha had to play both legs in Tunisia due to a dearth of international-standard stadiums in Somalia. This logistical quagmire denied the team any semblance of home-field advantage, complicating their challenge further.

Despite trying domestic circumstances, their participation is emblematic of progress for a nation where the sport is burgeoning. Somali teams seldom advance to the latter stages of continental tournaments, but each foray furnishes indispensable experience, fostering the game’s growth back home.

This encounter also underscores the dire need for enhanced financial backing for Somali clubs. Competing against well-heeled teams like Esperance, which boasts access to cutting-edge training facilities and a wealth of experience, illuminates the vast strides Somalia must take to compete robustly on the African stage.