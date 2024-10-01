IGAD Appeals for Enhanced Engagement from Somali Diaspora at Istanbul Summit

Mogadishu (AX) — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has urged the Somali diaspora to engage more actively in fostering economic prosperity and regional stability. This appeal was made during the 10th International Somali Diaspora Conference held in Istanbul.

The assembly saw representatives from the Somali diaspora meet with international allies. IGAD’s Health and Social Development Director, Fathia Alwan, highlighted the vital role of remittances in supporting the economies of IGAD member nations. “Migration is crucial to our people’s livelihoods. Remittances to IGAD countries reached $6.4 billion, accounting for 3% of the region’s GDP,” she remarked.

Alwan also pointed out that Africa bears the world’s highest remittance costs, averaging 9%. She advocated for reducing these costs to 3%, as per the Sustainable Development Goals. Alwan emphasized IGAD’s advocacy for legal reforms to facilitate money transfers by diaspora members. The organization, in collaboration with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the Swedish Government, has been assisting member states in aligning remittance regulations and processes. “IGAD could spearhead the movement to cut down these fees, easing the financial strain on diaspora communities,” Alwan asserted. She represented IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu at the event.

Since its establishment in 2014, the Global Somali Diaspora (GSD), which launched its inaugural conference in Istanbul, has been committed to unifying Somalis abroad. GSD focuses on contributing to homeland development while addressing the global needs of diaspora communities.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring