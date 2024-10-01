Egypt Takes the Helm of African Peace and Security Council

Come October 1, Egypt will helm the African Peace and Security Council for a month, announced Mohamed Gad, Egypt’s ambassador to Ethiopia and its Permanent Representative to the African Union.

Egypt aims to boost the Council’s efforts in safeguarding peace, security, and stability, while tackling the multifaceted security and development issues plaguing the African continent, Gad stated Monday.

Circumstances today are pretty gnarly—both regionally and globally—heightening security threats left and right. This scenario calls for unified effort and frank dialogue to tackle these hurdles through a holistic approach, aiming to solidify stability across Africa and fulfill the African Union Development Agenda 2063.

Kicking things off, Egypt will host numerous events, beginning with the Council’s trip to Cairo for an interactive chat with the Foreign Minister about the continent’s peace and security matters. Meetings with the Secretary-General of the Arab League and a permanent delegates session to discuss the nexus of peace, security, and development after conflicts are also on the agenda.

The Council plans to swing by the Egyptian Center for Peacekeeping Training under the Ministry of Interior as well.

Additionally, there’s a special trip to Port Sudan – a significant first since the Sudanese crisis erupted on April 15, 2023. This visit underscores Egypt’s steadfast support for the Sudanese populace and its institutions, setting the stage for the Council and the African Union to evaluate the situation comprehensively and take on responsibilities to broker a peaceful resolution.

The Egyptian presidency’s itinerary further includes annual consultations between the African Peace and Security Council, the UN Security Council, the African Trio in the Security Council, and the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission.

A combined session is on the docket between the Peace and Security Council and the Permanent Representatives Sub-Committee for General Supervision and Budget Coordination, Financial and Administrative Affairs – also chaired by Egypt. The goal here is to delve into funding African peace missions and addressing developments in Somalia post the African Union Transitional Mission exit, focusing on bolstering Somali state structures to fight terrorism and maintain peace.

Gad mentioned several other sessions to target issues like battling terrorism across Africa, analyzing the humanitarian predicaments on the continent, discussing women, peace, and security matters, and considering the interplay of climate, peace, and security.

In February 2024, during the African Union Executive Council meetings, Egypt was unanimously elected to a two-year tenure on the Peace and Security Council, representing the North African region.

