130 Lives Lost Due to Hurricane Helene as Biden Justifies Federal Response Efforts

The catastrophic storm that recently lashed the southeastern United States has tragically claimed the lives of at least 130 individuals. As recovery efforts unfold, the disaster has ignited heated discussions amidst an already contentious election season. The White House has fiercely dismissed allegations regarding a delayed federal response.

With hundreds still missing across various states, President Joe Biden declared his intention to visit North Carolina tomorrow to oversee ongoing rescue initiatives.

Biden openly criticized former President Donald Trump, who alleged without substantiation that the federal government had neglected the disaster instigated by Hurricane Helene, specifically denying assistance to Trump’s supporters. “He’s lying,” Biden argued during a press conference. He had also communicated with North Carolina Governor Ray Cooper, expressing, “I told him he’s lying. I truly don’t understand this—it’s simply false and utterly irresponsible.”

Later on CNN, Governor Cooper, a Democrat, responded to Trump’s allegations about Republican victims being overlooked. “It doesn’t matter who you are. If you’re in need, we will extend our help,” he stated. “Now is the time for unity, to set politics aside and come together.”

The storm, along with its ensuing floods, has resulted in at least 130 fatalities – 57 in North Carolina, 29 in South Carolina, 25 in Georgia, 14 in Florida, four in Tennessee, and one in Virginia, as compiled by local authorities and various media outlets.

Emergency responders persist in their search for countless individuals reported missing throughout the stricken areas. These regions are grappling with torrential rains that wreaked havoc across the landscape. In addition to efforts to restore power and water services, responders are clearing fallen trees, distributing supplies, and registering residents for disaster aid.

In the small town of Old Fort, North Carolina, 12-year-old Leo Grindstaff assisted his younger brother Gabe, 4, as they trudged to their grandparents’ home to help salvage belongings post-Hurricane Helene.

While President Biden was set to travel to North Carolina, Trump visited Georgia yesterday, another state severely impacted by the storm’s fury. Both states are anticipated to be pivotal battlegrounds in the upcoming presidential election, which is just five weeks away.

Amid the wreckage in Valdosta, Trump pledged to deliver much-needed relief supplies, stating he would bring “lots of relief material, including fuel, equipment, water, and more” to those affected. “The federal government isn’t responding as it should,” he remarked. “Meanwhile, the vice president is off campaigning and seeking donations,” he continued, alluding to his electoral rival, Kamala Harris. “Right now, we shouldn’t be discussing politics.” He stood among the debris of a devastated furniture store, wearing his signature “Make America Great Again” hat.

Harris, for her part, cut short her campaign engagements, returning to Washington to gather crucial information regarding the federal response to the disaster.

“In these last few days, our nation has faced some of the gravest destruction we have witnessed in a long time,” she reflected afterward. “We are mobilizing our finest personnel to meet these challenges head-on during this critical period.”

In defense of his weekend in Delaware amidst the destructive storm damage, President Biden countered Trump’s claims that he had been “asleep” on the job. He insisted he had remained engaged “the entire time.”

Within the community, volunteers rallied to organize donated items at Art Post Supplies and Studios to assist those affected by the devastation in Durham, North Carolina.

When disaster strikes on such a large scale, it falls upon the federal government—which responds upon the states’ request—to coordinate and allocate aid, including funding. Experts in meteorology assert that climate change contributes to the escalated intensity of hurricanes, as they draw energy from warming oceans. Biden elaborated, “Absolutely, positively, unequivocally, yes, yes, yes, yes,” he affirmed when asked if climate change played a role in the storm’s catastrophic toll.

A view of Asheville, North Carolina, reveals scars left by the disaster.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida released details regarding the nine local fatalities, nearly all of whom were found within their homes. Tragedy struck as most victims appeared to have drowned, while others were tragically entombed under debris.

In Georgia, residents faced widespread power outages, supply scarcity, and obstructed roadways—breaking up communication networks in often rugged terrain, with Governor Brian Kemp describing the storm’s impact as a “250-mile wide tornado.”

Governor Cooper of North Carolina voiced that hundreds of roadways had been obliterated, leaving many communities practically “wiped off the map.” He emphasized, “This storm is unprecedented. The emotional and physical impact is beyond words.”

