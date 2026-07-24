Authorities question Liberian security officers in historic drug bust

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Allegations of security-force involvement have deepened the fallout from what authorities are calling the largest drug seizure in Liberia’s history, with several personnel reportedly now in detention and under investigation.

The probe appeared to sharpen on Thursday, according to the local daily The Liberian Investigator, when Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman announced that a senior police commissioner had been stripped of his uniform. The officer reportedly acknowledged taking a bribe tied to the case, though police have not publicly confirmed the other reported detentions.

The record haul has set off a widening sweep of raids on suspected hideouts as investigators search for possible accomplices. At the same time, unverified accounts suggest mounting tension among security agencies over claims that some officials may have colluded with those behind the trafficking operation.

Addressing the nation, Justice Minister Oswald Tweh said the cartel linked to the seizure may have been active for years, calling the network ”organized, sophisticated, complex, and well-funded.”