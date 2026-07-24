 Skip to content
Friday, July 24, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: 150,000 Evacuated as Wildfires Rage Across France and Spain
Breaking News
150,000 Evacuated as Wildfires Rage Across France and SpainUS attacks Iran for 13th night as Trump threatens bigger strikesAuthorities question Liberian security officers in historic drug bustSouth Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa wins bid to temporarily halt ‘Farmgate’ impeachment inquiryLima fire kills 10, including five children, in Peru’s capitalSomali Cabinet Approves Four Judicial Service Commission Members150,000 Evacuated as Wildfires Rage Across France and SpainUS attacks Iran for 13th night as Trump threatens bigger strikesAuthorities question Liberian security officers in historic drug bustSouth Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa wins bid to temporarily halt ‘Farmgate’ impeachment inquiryLima fire kills 10, including five children, in Peru’s capitalSomali Cabinet Approves Four Judicial Service Commission Members
Axadle
SO Subscribe
West-Africa News English

Authorities question Liberian security officers in historic drug bust

Follow
By Adam Omar July 24, 2026 1 min read
Share
Liberian Security Officers Questioned in Historic Drug Bust
Authorities question Liberian security officers in historic drug bust

Allegations of security-force involvement have deepened the fallout from what authorities are calling the largest drug seizure in Liberia’s history, with several personnel reportedly now in detention and under investigation.

The probe appeared to sharpen on Thursday, according to the local daily The Liberian Investigator, when Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman announced that a senior police commissioner had been stripped of his uniform. The officer reportedly acknowledged taking a bribe tied to the case, though police have not publicly confirmed the other reported detentions.

The record haul has set off a widening sweep of raids on suspected hideouts as investigators search for possible accomplices. At the same time, unverified accounts suggest mounting tension among security agencies over claims that some officials may have colluded with those behind the trafficking operation.

Addressing the nation, Justice Minister Oswald Tweh said the cartel linked to the seizure may have been active for years, calling the network ”organized, sophisticated, complex, and well-funded.”

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 545 published stories
More stories

More from West-Africa

See all

You may have missed