An Unprecedented 4,000 Aspiring Students Take Somali National University Entrance Exam

Mogadishu (AX)— This year, Somali National University witnessed its biggest turnout ever as nearly 4,000 students took part in the National University Admission Test.

The historic event was highlighted during the exam’s opening ceremony. Minister of Education Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir reminisced about the university’s remarkable journey since it was revived a decade ago.

He highlighted that the participation of 3,924 students symbolizes a renewed fervor for education and the rising aspirations of Somali youth to attain higher education.

“Students must gear up for a global stage,” said Minister Abdulqadir, emphasizing the need for resilience and readiness in a globally-connected academic arena. He announced that the university is broadening its faculty by hiring experts in languages and technical disciplines, ensuring students are well-prepared to thrive in today’s interconnected world.

Prof. Hassan Osman Ga’al, the university’s president, expressed his aspirations for the future. His vision includes making education attainable for all Somali students, irrespective of their financial status.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring