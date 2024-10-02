Sudanese Military Refutes Claims of Bombing UAE Ambassador’s Residence in Khartoum

Sudanese Military Rejects Accusations of Bombing UAE Diplomat’s Home in Khartoum

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) vehemently dismissed allegations that they bombed the home of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) envoy in Khartoum. Instead, they pointed fingers at the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for the destruction.

On Monday, the UAE released a strongly-worded statement condemning the attack on their ambassador’s residence by what they claimed were Sudanese military jets, branding the incident as ‘barbaric and primitive.’

The Sudanese military rebuked these accusations, calling them ‘unjust,’ and accused the paramilitary RSF of orchestrating these “disgraceful and cowardly acts.”

The SAF has long accused the UAE of funneling arms to the RSF, a paramilitary group locked in a brutal 17-month-long conflict with Sudan’s military leadership.

According to U.N. sanctions monitors, credible evidence suggests the UAE has indeed supplied the RSF with military aid. As the RSF pushes for governmental power, internal disputes over their integration have intensified.

Hostilities broke out in April last year between the Sudanese military and RSF over transitioning to democratic elections. The U.N. reports that around 25 million Sudanese—half the population—are in dire need of assistance, with famine on the horizon and about 8 million displaced from their homes.

The UAE’s Foreign Ministry stated the attack resulted in significant damage to their ambassador’s residence. They have yet to reveal their next steps in response to the assault.

This devastating conflict ignited following the ousting of former President Omar al-Bashir by the military after a widespread public uprising. Yet, the military-led transitional council has failed to transfer power to civilian rule.

