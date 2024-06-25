East Africa

Somali Police Apprehend Man for Alleged Double Murder of Mother and Nephew in Mogadishu

AVATAR OF AXADLEBy axadle

Mogadishu (AX) – Somali authorities have nabbed Mohamed Hassan Ali Dhiblawe on charges of slaying his mom and nephew in Denyiile, Mogadishu.

The victims have been identified as Murayo Mohamud Siyad, age 55, and Yusuf Mohamud Siyad, age 85. The suspect is believed to have used a knife in the fatal attacks.

Related Posts

North Western of Somalia Firmly Opposes Somali President’s…

Euro 2024: Italy Stuns Croatia, Spain Triumphs with Unbeaten Streak

The motive remains a mystery.

“Officers from Deyniile Police Station arrested the suspect at around 6:40 pm on June 24, 2024. A mental health evaluation is underway to uncover the reason behind the familial homicides,” stated the police.

Last year, a Kismayo court executed 37-year-old Hassan Abdullahi Abdi Shire, who had been convicted of murdering his mother, Halimo Hassan Omar, with a knife.

AVATAR OF AXADLE
axadle 20186 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More