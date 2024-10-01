US Official Blinken Cautions Against ISIS Capitalizing on Middle East Unrest, Calls for Enhanced Countermeasures

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sounded the alarm about Daesh/ISIS leveraging ongoing strife in the Middle East to amplify their grip. He beckoned international allies to ramp up security efforts and maintain regional stability.

“We are in a period of significant upheaval in the Middle East,” Blinken proclaimed during the inauguration of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS ministerial gathering. “It’s critical, now more than ever, to bolster our measures to safeguard and stabilize, particularly in Iraq and Syria, thwarting extremism from turning turmoil to their advantage.”

The coalition’s assembly coincided with an announcement delineating the cessation of the US-led military mission against Daesh/ISIS in Iraq by late September 2025. Blinken underscored the urgency of reconfiguring operations in Iraq, emphasizing that the Iraqi government must fortify its role in preventing ISIS from reclaiming ground.

Blinken indicated that the US and its allies would deliberate on transitioning operations in Iraq, collaborating closely with Baghdad to foster a robust security partnership.

“In exchange, our Iraqi counterparts will undertake heightened responsibility for ensuring Daesh/ISIS does not command any territory within Iraq’s borders,” he added.

He affirmed that the US would continue its “counterterrorism” initiatives in Syria “for as long as necessary.”

Additionally, Blinken noted the ministerial meeting would tackle the repatriation of foreign fighters and their families, labeling it the “sole durable solution to the humanitarian and security crisis in northeast Syria.”

The US-led Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS, established in September 2014, aimed to dismantle the terror entity across Iraq and Syria. Currently, the coalition encompasses around 87 members from diverse countries and organizations.

Representatives from these member states congregated in Washington, D.C., on Monday to chart out the next phases in the battle against Daesh/ISIS. Representing Türkiye was Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring