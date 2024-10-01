Somali Telecom Companies Spearhead Crisis Management with Innovative Early Warning Systems

Somali Telecom Firms Shine in Crisis Handling with Cutting-Edge Alert Systems

NAIROBI, Kenya – In the evolving sphere of emergency responses, Somalia’s telecom industry has emerged as a key player through cutting-edge warning systems. This was underscored at the National Multi-Stakeholder Workshop on the National Emergency Telecommunications Plan (NETP) held in Nairobi, Kenya.

From September 23 to 27, a unified initiative brought together Somalia’s National Communications Authority (NCA), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the GSM Association (GSMA). The objective was to bolster emergency telecommunications. Participants included top-tier representatives from the Ministry of Communications and Technology, Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), leaders of prominent Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) like SOMTEL Somalia, Hormuud Telecom, Golis, Telesom, and AMTEL Telecom, along with other relevant government bodies. All gathered to plot the course for enhancing emergency telecommunications in Somalia.

The prime goal of the workshop was to sharpen the National Emergency Telecommunications Plan (NETP), spotlighting the activation of early warning systems (EWS) and the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP). Such innovations aim to streamline and hasten the spread of emergency alerts across the nation.

Hormuud Telecom stood out with its novel use of mobile ringtones to transmit emergency alerts during the COVID-19 pandemic and El Niño climate events. This showcased the potent role telecommunications can play in safeguarding lives. By turning everyday mobile gadgets into lifesaving alert systems, Hormuud has redefined the telecom sector’s role in public safety. This strategy exemplifies the fluid integration of emergency communications into existing setups, significantly boosting community readiness and resilience. In critical times, everyday tech becomes a lifeline.

“Telecoms are no longer just service providers; we’re essential to public safety,” declared a Hormuud Telecom representative at the workshop, highlighting the industry’s pivot toward crisis communication.

The workshop concluded with a comprehensive action plan for NETP, fostering better stakeholder collaboration, and reiterating the commitment to advancing emergency telecom capabilities in Somalia. An ITU official acknowledged the strides being made, noting, “Leveraging telecom infrastructure allows us to protect lives through swift and efficient communication.”

As Somalia continues to face threats ranging from natural calamities to health emergencies, the telecom sector is evolving from a service provider to a crucial lifeline in national crises. This workshop represents a pivotal move towards a more resilient Somalia, fortified by strong telecom support for public welfare.

