US Commander: Aid for Somalia Planned as Nation Prepares for AU Mission Withdrawal

Langley spoke to reporters virtually on Thursday, discussing a mission greenlit by the U.N. Security Council over two years ago. The mission aims to stabilize Somalia after years of conflict with the militant group al-Shabab. He hinted that Somali military efforts are zeroing in on freeing and securing areas in the southern and central regions.

“The operations are full of ups and downs,” Langley said. “I’ll echo their words—they have a young, evolving army. There are victories and also setbacks, but the overall morale is rising, and they’re pumped to keep al-Shabab on the defensive in future operations.”

In June, Mohamed el-Amine Souef, the head of ATMIS, briefed the Security Council, warning that al-Shabab’s threat remains unpredictable. He pointed out recent strikes on Somali forces in Galmudug and a mortar assault on the ATMIS camp in Baidoa, stressing the group’s capacity for significant attacks.

Souef emphasized the critical role of international support in sustaining the momentum against al-Shabab, despite notable progress by Somali forces with ATMIS’s help.

After his Somali visit, Langley arrived in Kenya to meet with military leaders. Kenya contributes troops to ATMIS, and Langley plans to discuss future strategies to assist the Somali army in achieving its goals.

“Kenya has been an outstanding partner, helping the Somali army become more professional and operationally adept. Their cooperation along the border aims to ensure al-Shabab’s defeat,” Langley remarked.

Meanwhile, in West Africa, U.S. troops withdrew from Niger after a military junta seized control. Similar regimes now govern Mali and Burkina Faso.

Langley mentioned that security cooperation in the Sahel remains uncertain, but U.S. forces will stay involved.

“For now, we’re shifting focus towards countries with similar democratic values and aligned goals. We’re in dialogue with Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, and Benin to reassess and strategically adjust our presence,” he said.

Langley noted that these nations face increasing threats from terrorist groups like al-Qaida and Islamic State, which initially operated in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, but are now expanding their reach across the region.