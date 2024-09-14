Somalia

Italian Ambassador Meets with Prime Minister in Somalia

“This note from the embassy highlights a vital bilateral endeavor aimed at bolstering stabilization and delivering vital services to Somalia,” the note declared.

Italy has rolled out a remarkable program aligned with the Mattei Plan, showing its goodwill to help Somalia strengthen its government. Through this, Italy supports Somalia in addressing the populace’s needs, taking on direct responsibility for selecting and executing relevant projects with Italian Cooperation’s aid.

Initially, the program focuses on addressing immediate necessities, including access to basic social amenities, healthcare, and education. Following that, it aims to bolster community resilience, promoting economic growth. Prime Minister Barre seized the chance to express heartfelt gratitude for Italy’s unwavering trust and dedication, acknowledging the profound value of a tangible partnership bridging the two nations.

