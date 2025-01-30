In a recent diplomatic move, the United Kingdom has urged conflicting parties in North Western State of Somalia and SSC Khaatumo to begin peace processes by exchanging prisoners. This development comes amidst a turbulent backdrop, where ongoing hostilities have displaced thousands and severely affected regional trade. British Ambassador to Somalia, Mike Nithavrianakis, after conversing with a newly established peace committee in North Western State of Somalia, emphasized, “A durable peace must begin with the exchange of detainees, re-opening of trade routes, and strengthening people-to-people links.” His call was both urgent and pragmatic, recognizing the necessity of small yet meaningful steps toward larger reconciliation.

The situation, rife with unresolved grievances and sporadic violence, begs the question: Can a prisoner exchange indeed be the catalyst for broader peace? As fragile ceasefires come and go, and talks remain stalled, the need for dialogue becomes more pronounced. Yet, the path to peace seems fraught with challenges. President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Cirro of North Western State of Somalia has declared his commitment to negotiations, steering away from military solutions. It’s a vow made in good faith, but amidst the echoes of past conflicts, the sincerity of all involved parties remains under scrutiny.

The peace committee, composed of seven appointed members, stands at the forefront of these perilous negotiations. Their mission? To find feasible solutions that not only quell current tensions but also restore a sense of stability to the region, haunted by the specter of recurring violence. Meanwhile, in an intriguing development, traditional elders from Ethiopia’s Somali Regional State have stepped into the fray, aiming to mediate through the time-honored strength of cultural and historical bonds—a tactic that could perhaps provide the emotional resonance words alone might fail to achieve.

The roots of this dispute delve deep into the soil of historical grievances, clan affiliations, and divergent political ideologies concerning governance in Somalia. The Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn regions, collectively known as SSC, have long been areas of contention. Here, the Dhulbahante clan asserts its influence, playing a pivotal role in the political tapestry of the region. February 2023 marked a significant escalation; a declaration by Dhulbahante clan elders introduced the SSC Khaatumo administration, challenging North Western State of Somalia’s territorial claims and aligning politically with the Federal Government of Somalia.

This declaration, born out of years of perceived neglect and marginalization, ignited a powder keg. The aftermath was both swift and tragic: violent confrontations between SSC Khaatumo and North Western State of Somalia’s military forces led to the devastation of properties, loss of civilian lives, and mass displacement. Over 82 individuals perished, while more than 90% of Las Anod’s residents found themselves fleeing, casting about 185,000 people internally adrift, and pushing approximately 60,000 others beyond regional borders in search of sanctuary.

With this grim portrait as the backdrop, peace negotiations have gradually gained momentum. Regional and international stakeholders, notably the UK, are increasingly vocal in advocating for dialogue over discord. Nonetheless, true reconciliation remains elusive. Misgivings persist, fed by conflicting territorial ambitions and the complex interplay of political strategies at regional and federal levels. Adding another layer of complexity, the Federal Government of Somalia formally recognized SSC Khaatumo as a federal member state in October 2023.

One might reflect on the path to peace as one might view a treacherous climb—one where every step is precarious, yet each step is essential. Can ancient bonds and newfound negotiations tame the flames of discord? The way forward, although seemingly convoluted, requires courage from all sectors involved. A prisoner exchange could serve as that elusive first step—a beacon of hope amidst the tumult.

Ultimately, the quest for peace in North Western State of Somalia and SSC Khaatumo is an intricate dance of diplomacy, history, and human emotion. Hopes hinge on an alignment of interests both within and beyond these contested borders. As negotiations unfold, one is reminded of the old saying: “Where there is patience and wisdom, there is also progress.”

Report By Ali Musa

Axadle Times international–Monitoring